Hulu Nabs 'ER' Streaming Rights

ER has finally landed a streaming home.

All 15 seasons of the iconic NBC drama—which is currently only available on Pop TV and has never previously been available to stream—will be available to watch on Hulu starting January 14.

The series starred (among many) George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, Eriq LaSalle, Laura Innes, Maura Tierney, and Goran Visnjic. The show followed a handful of ER doctors and surgeons, as they worked to save lives...and their increasingly complicated personal lives. It lasted 331 episodes from 1994-2009.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show," said Clooney, who played pediatrician Doug Ross regularly for the series' first five seasons, in a statement. "I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu."

Watch a video tease for ER's Hulu launch: