What's Streaming This Month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime?

Netflix

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

Stand-up Premiere Tuesday, April 24

The former King of Queens (below) quips about parenthood, fan photos, his untalented children and food allergies during his first comedy special in 17 years. Obviously, Kevin can wait. But not anymore!

Kodachrome

Movie Premiere Friday, April 20

A dying man and his estranged son (Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis) drive across the country to bring four rolls of undeveloped Kodachrome film to the only lab that can still process it.

Bobby Kennedy for President

Series Premiere Friday, April 27

Four episodes of never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews with RFK’s closest confidants and staff reexamine the political trailblazer’s all-too-short career.

The Week Of

Movie Premiere Friday, April 27

A loving middle-class father (Adam Sandler) is stubbornly determined to pay for his daughter’s wedding, despite the protestations of (and generous financial offers from) the groom’s rich absentee dad (Chris Rock, above left, with Sandler). So what if that means the reception will take place at a Quality Lodge with a leaky ceiling? Or that the entertainment is a magician who can’t hold on to his doves? There’s a giant Toblerone on the dessert table!

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Available now

The writer-actor-director and his funny pals (including Sarah Silverman, Jeff Goldblum, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kumail Nanjiani and Nick Kroll) laugh it up to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s.

Mercury 13

Documentary Premiere Friday, April 20

True story: In the early 1960s, 13 female pilots passed NASA’s tests to qualify for the 1961 space program. All of them were dismissed in favor of men. They had the right stuff, just not the right stuff.

Dope

Season Premiere Season 2, Friday, April 20

The docuseries that dissects the international drug problem from the POV of police, pushers and users returns for Round 2. This season’s new episodes cover smuggling in the Caribbean, meth addiction in Indiana, gang dealers in Atlanta and molly abuse in Detroit.

The Chalet

Series Premiere Tuesday, April 17

In this French thriller, several friends gather at a quiet hamlet in the Alps for a relaxing getaway. Alas, it ends up being neither quiet nor relaxing thanks to the town’s dark secrets. Fingers crossed that at least one of them will manage to, you know, get away.

Spy Kids: Mission Critical

Series Premiere Friday, April 20

In this animated spinoff of the film franchise, budding 007s Juni (voiced by Carter Hastings) and Carmen Cortez (Ashley Bornancin) rally their Spy Kids Academy classmates to destroy S.W.A.M.P. (Sinister Wrongdoers Against Mankind’s Preservation).

Amazon Prime

Pass Over

Movie Premiere Friday, April 20

If you weren’t able to catch the 2017 run of Pass Over at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre, then Spike Lee’s got you covered. The director filmed this performance of the controversial production, which offers

a modern take on Waiting for Godot featuring two young African-American men.

All or Nothing: The Dallas Cowboys

Season Premiere Season 3, Friday, April 27

Jon Hamm narrates this docuseries tracking the Cowboys through their 2017 season. After the team moved to flashy new headquarters and owner Jerry Jones got elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, running back Ezekiel Elliott (above) was suspended for domestic violence, and the squad was eliminated one game short of the playoffs. Ouch!

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season Premiere Season 2, Wednesday, April 25

Offred (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss) is now pregnant and goes on the run. Emily (Emmy winner Alexis Bledel) has been sent to the Colonies, where she’s on the Gilead equivalent of a chain gang as punishment for trying to escape (and running over an armed guard with a stolen car). The dystopian future sucks! But it does have some great new additions. Among them: Marisa Tomei as the wife of a commander, Cherry Jones as Offred’s mom, Holly (a key character in the Margaret Atwood source novel), and Veep’s Clea DuVall as Emily’s wife.

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie

Documentary Premiere Friday, April 27

Gloria Steinem, Roxane Gay, Peggy Orenstein and Mattel insiders discuss the 60-year history of the doll (below) as it relates to gender equality. There’s way more to talk about than boob size.

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

Saturday, April 28

Watch closely: There are 78 different camera setups and 52 edits during the infamous Psycho scene when Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) murders Marion Crane (Janet Leigh, right). And that’s the least fascinating thing you’ll learn from this obsessive documentary about the film, which includes interviews with Leigh’s body double, Marli Renfro, Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro and more.

Also Streaming

Amazon PRIME

Red Rock, Season 3, April 23

Vikings, Season 5, April 24

HULU

Vikings, Season 5, April 24

Netflix

Call the Midwife, Christmas Special 2017, April 24

Jane the Virgin, Season 4,

Coming in late April