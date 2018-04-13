Kyle Chandler Takes Over George Clooney's Lead Role in Hulu's 'Catch-22'

George Clooney isn't at a point in his career where he gets replaced in a starring role very often, but Hulu revealed on Friday that the famed actor will no longer be featured as lead character Colonel Cathcart in the streaming service's upcoming six-part limited series, Catch-22.

Emmy-winning actor Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Bloodline) will now be playing Cathcart.

Of course, this has nothing to do with Clooney's acting ability — the multi-talented, Oscar-winning superstar will be an executive producer on, and direct (with Ellen Kuras) this adaptation of Joseph Heller's classic novel. But playing a lead role in addition to his other duties would likely be too time-intensive for even a talent like Clooney.

Hulu: George Clooney's 'Catch-22' Limited Series Confirmed With big success after adapting Margaret Atwood's novel, 'The Handmaid's Tale,' Hulu is looking to another iconic novel.

Clooney will still also be in front of the camera for Catch-22, though now, he'll be taking on the smaller role of Scheisskopf.

Scheisskopf is described in a Hulu release as "a training commander at a cadet school in California. Ambitious, humorless, inept, angry, sadistic — and above all else, obsessed with parades and winning parade tournaments — Scheisskopf makes the men’s lives a living hell. Deep down he’s just an angry idiot, so there’s no real danger he’ll ever be sent overseas. And then: he is sent overseas. As the Head of Operations for the entire Mediterranean Theater. And straight back into Yossarian’s life."

Along with Chandler and Clooney, Hulu has previously announced that Catch-22 will also feature Christopher Abbott as Yossarian and Hugh Laurie as Major de Coverley.

Catch-22, Date TBD, Hulu