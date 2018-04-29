'Picnic at Hanging Rock,' 'Orphan Black,' and More Coming to Amazon in May 2018
This May Amazon subscribers won't be able to tear themselves away from their accounts as the streaming site adds many great titles to its library.
Beginning on May 4, fans of Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, The Office's Steve Carell, and Black-ish's Laurence Fishburne can enjoy the critically acclaimed Amazon film Last Flag Flying. Meanwhile viewers can relive their childhood through Prime's collaboration with Dreamworks, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle starting on May 11.
Those aren't the only titles to look forward to, also catch Game of Thrones's Natalie Dormer in Picnic at Hanging Rock when it premieres May 25. All of these titles and more will be streaming this May, check out the full lineup in the list below.
'Bosch,' 'Westworld' and More Coming to Amazon in April 2018
Amazon original 'Bosch' returns for Season 4 on April 13.
Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in May 2018:
May 1
Movies
3 Ways to Get a Husband
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very Brady Sequel
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
An Inconvenient Truth
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bad News Bears
Barefoot
Beyond Borders
Blame
Brother Nature
Bull Durham
Cool World
Cyborg
Diamonds Are Forever
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Evolution
Foxfire
Frailty
From Russia with Love
Gator
Ghost Town
Goat
Goldfinger
Holy Air
Hot Boyz
Immigration Tango
Insomnia
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kalifornia
Live and Let Die
Love Is A Gun
Manhunter
Men with Brooms
Murder on the Orient Express
Never Say Never Again
New Rose Hotel
Ninja Masters
Octopussy
Outcast
Perfect Score
Perfume: Story of a Murderer
Psychopaths
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sabrina
Saturday Church
School Ties
Set Up
Starting Out in the Evening
Strategic Air Command
The Benchwarmers
'Sneaky Pete,' 'Billions,' and More Coming to Amazon in March 2018
Season 2 of 'Sneaky Pete' premieres March 9.
The Benefactor
The Box
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Crow
The Elephant Man
The Golden Compass
The Hangman
The House I Live In
The Hurt Locker
The Last Castle
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Saint
The Spy Who Loved Me
Thief
Thirst Street
Thunderball
Twisted
Untamed Heart
Wild Thornberrys
Wish Upon a Star
Wonder Boys
You Only Live Twice
TV Series
Aristocrats: Limited Series
Banished: Limited Series
Charles II - The Power and The Passion: Limited Series
Daniel Deronda: Limited Series
David Copperfield: Limited Series
Desperate Romantics: Limited Series
Ivanhoe: Limited Series
Jane Eyre (1983): Limited Series
Jane Erye (2006): Limited Series
Life in Squares: Limited Series
Little Dorrit: Limited Series
What's Streaming on Netflix, YouTube Red, and Amazon Prime?
Plus, find out what's available on Hulu and Sundance Now.
Lorna Doone: Limited Series
Love in A Cold Climate: Limited Series
Mansfield Park: Limited Series
Martin Chuzzlewit: Limited Series
Middlemarch: Limited Series
Oliver Twist (1985): Limited Series
Oliver Twist (2007): Limited Series
Our Mutual Friend: Limited Series
Pride and Prejudice: Limited Series
Sense and Sensibility (1981): Limited Series
Sense and Sensibility (2008): Limited Series
Sinbad: Limited Series
Tess of the D'Urbervilles: Limited Series
The Buccaneers: Limited Series
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: Limited Series
The Lost World: Limited Series
The Office: Limited Series
The Pickwick Papers: Limited Series
The Tenant of Wildfell Hall: Limited Series
The Way We Live Now: Limited Series
Tom Jones: Limited Series
Vanity Fair (1998): Limited Series
May 4
Movies
Last Flag Flying (Amazon Original Movie)
May 5
Movies
Warrior
TV Series
Diablo Guardian, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)
May 11
TV Series
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)
Amazon Greenlights 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere This Summer
The John Kraskinski-led thriller doesn't premiere its first season until late August.
May 12
Movies
Baywatch
Still Mine
TV Series
Orphan Black, Season 5
May 15
Movies
How to Be a Latin Lover
May 18
Live TV
Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)
TV Series
You Are Wanted, Season 2 (Prime Original Series)
May 19
Live TV
Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)
Movies
Beatriz at Dinner
Shooters
May 20
Live TV
Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)
May 22
TV Series
Dino Dana, Season 2 (Prime Original Series)
May 23
Movies
Beast of Burden
May 25
TV Series
Picnic at Hanging Rock, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)
May 27
Movies
Just Getting Started
The Wedding Plan
May 29
TV Series
Howards End, Season 1
Amazon Orders 'Utopia' Series with 'Gone Girl' Author Gillian Flynn as Showrunner
This is the 'Gone Girl' author's first project with the streaming service under her new TV deal.
Available to Rent on Prime Video:
May 1
Movies
12 Strong
Mary and the Witch's Flower
Peter Rabbit
Stephanie
Batman Ninja
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Freed (Unrated)
Annihilation
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
May 2
Movies
Being Serena (HBO)
May 5
Movies
Lego Ninjago (HBO)
May 6
TV Series
Sweetbitter, Season 1 (STARZ)
Vida, Season 1 (STARZ)
I'm Dying Up Here, Season 2 (Showtime)
May 12
Movies
Dunkirk
TV Series
Patrick Melrose, Mini-Series (Showtime)
Live TV
UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington (UFC) *Available via Pay-Per-View
What's Streaming This Month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime?
Fans can look forward to 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Bobby Kennedy for President.'
May 14
TV Series
Little Women, Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
May 19
Movies
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO Original)AlertMe