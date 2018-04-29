'Picnic at Hanging Rock,' 'Orphan Black,' and More Coming to Amazon in May 2018

This May Amazon subscribers won't be able to tear themselves away from their accounts as the streaming site adds many great titles to its library.

Beginning on May 4, fans of Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, The Office's Steve Carell, and Black-ish's Laurence Fishburne can enjoy the critically acclaimed Amazon film Last Flag Flying. Meanwhile viewers can relive their childhood through Prime's collaboration with Dreamworks, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle starting on May 11.

Those aren't the only titles to look forward to, also catch Game of Thrones's Natalie Dormer in Picnic at Hanging Rock when it premieres May 25. All of these titles and more will be streaming this May, check out the full lineup in the list below.

Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in May 2018:

May 1

Movies

3 Ways to Get a Husband

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

An Inconvenient Truth

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bad News Bears

Barefoot

Beyond Borders

Blame

Brother Nature

Bull Durham

Cool World

Cyborg

Diamonds Are Forever

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Evolution

Foxfire

Frailty

From Russia with Love

Gator

Ghost Town

Goat

Goldfinger

Holy Air

Hot Boyz

Immigration Tango

Insomnia

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

Live and Let Die

Love Is A Gun

Manhunter

Men with Brooms

Murder on the Orient Express

Never Say Never Again

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

Octopussy

Outcast

Perfect Score

Perfume: Story of a Murderer

Psychopaths

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sabrina

Saturday Church

School Ties

Set Up

Starting Out in the Evening

Strategic Air Command

The Benchwarmers

The Benefactor

The Box

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Elephant Man

The Golden Compass

The Hangman

The House I Live In

The Hurt Locker

The Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thief

Thirst Street

Thunderball

Twisted

Untamed Heart

Wild Thornberrys

Wish Upon a Star

Wonder Boys

You Only Live Twice

TV Series

Aristocrats: Limited Series

Banished: Limited Series

Charles II - The Power and The Passion: Limited Series

Daniel Deronda: Limited Series

David Copperfield: Limited Series

Desperate Romantics: Limited Series

Ivanhoe: Limited Series

Jane Eyre (1983): Limited Series

Jane Erye (2006): Limited Series

Life in Squares: Limited Series

Little Dorrit: Limited Series

Lorna Doone: Limited Series

Love in A Cold Climate: Limited Series

Mansfield Park: Limited Series

Martin Chuzzlewit: Limited Series

Middlemarch: Limited Series

Oliver Twist (1985): Limited Series

Oliver Twist (2007): Limited Series

Our Mutual Friend: Limited Series

Pride and Prejudice: Limited Series

Sense and Sensibility (1981): Limited Series

Sense and Sensibility (2008): Limited Series

Sinbad: Limited Series

Tess of the D'Urbervilles: Limited Series

The Buccaneers: Limited Series

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: Limited Series

The Lost World: Limited Series

The Office: Limited Series

The Pickwick Papers: Limited Series

The Tenant of Wildfell Hall: Limited Series

The Way We Live Now: Limited Series

Tom Jones: Limited Series

Vanity Fair (1998): Limited Series

May 4

Movies

Last Flag Flying (Amazon Original Movie)

May 5

Movies

Warrior

TV Series

Diablo Guardian, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)

May 11

TV Series

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)

May 12

Movies

Baywatch

Still Mine

TV Series

Orphan Black, Season 5

May 15

Movies

How to Be a Latin Lover

May 18

Live TV

Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)

TV Series

You Are Wanted, Season 2 (Prime Original Series)

May 19

Live TV

Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)

Movies

Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters

May 20

Live TV

Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (Austin Open)

May 22

TV Series

Dino Dana, Season 2 (Prime Original Series)

May 23

Movies

Beast of Burden

May 25

TV Series

Picnic at Hanging Rock, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)

May 27

Movies

Just Getting Started

The Wedding Plan

May 29

TV Series

Howards End, Season 1

Available to Rent on Prime Video:

May 1

Movies

12 Strong

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Peter Rabbit

Stephanie

Batman Ninja

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Freed (Unrated)

Annihilation

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

May 2

Movies

Being Serena (HBO)

May 5

Movies

Lego Ninjago (HBO)

May 6

TV Series

Sweetbitter, Season 1 (STARZ)

Vida, Season 1 (STARZ)

I'm Dying Up Here, Season 2 (Showtime)

May 12

Movies

Dunkirk

TV Series

Patrick Melrose, Mini-Series (Showtime)

Live TV

UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington (UFC) *Available via Pay-Per-View

May 14

TV Series

Little Women, Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

May 19

Movies

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO Original)