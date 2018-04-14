My TV Obsessions: The Americans' Holly Taylor on the Show That Makes Her Laugh
The Americans star Holly Taylor shares with us what she's watching now, which shows make her laugh, who her dream costar would be an much more.
MY CURRENT FAVORITE SHOW:
BoJack Horseman. It’s hysterical and sad all at once. Plus, my costar Margo Martindale is awesome in it.
THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:
Ellen DeGeneres. She is so funny and, most importantly, kind. I love that she helps people who really need it.
THE SHOW THAT ALWAYS MAKES ME LAUGH:
The Office. It really doesn’t get old.
THE SHOW I MISS MOST:
Friends. There has never been a show quite like it.
GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:
Kids Baking Championship on Food Network. It’s unbelievable how the kids can create these amazing desserts, while all I can make is toast.
WHAT I EAT WHILE WATCHING:
Fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies! Pre-made dough, though. Nothing too fancy.
WHAT I HATE-WATCH:
Any reality television that centers around people fighting with each other.
MY DREAM COSTAR:
Jennifer Aniston. She’s so talented, and she seems super nice.
This article also appeared in the Apr. 16 - Apr. 29 issue of TV Guide Magazine.