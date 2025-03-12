Isaiah Stokes, who also records and performs music under the name I$AIAH, was found guilty of murder on March 7, the Queens District Attorney’s Office reports. The Law & Order actor reportedly shot 37-year-old Tyrone Jones nearly a dozen times while sitting inside his parked car on February 7, 2021.

Stokes, 45, faces 25 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon following a two-week jury trial, prosecutors told New York Post.

In October 2020, Jones reportedly kicked Stokes out of his party over a clash back. The actor had a four-month-long vendetta against him for it. The DA’s Office told The Post that Stokes put a tracking device underneath Jones’ car on January 29, 2021, which the actor used to track Jones down and murder him in broad daylight.

The murder was caught on surveillance cameras, which showed Stokes stepping out of his car at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street in New York. He then approached the driver’s side of Jones’ parked white Jeep Grand Cherokee. This is when he fired off 11 shots. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple shots to his head and chest. Jones was about to go out to lunch with a friend when the shooting occurred.

“This was a calculated murder,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “The defendant, a part-time actor, stewed for months after being thrown out of a birthday party for his own inappropriate behavior. Intent on revenge, Isaiah Stokes placed a GPS on the victim’s car and tracked Tyrone Jones down to Linden Boulevard, where he ruthlessly shot the man 11 times as he sat in his car.”

“My office is laser-focused on gun violence, and we will utilize every tool at our disposal to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those who use deadly guns on our streets.”

“I thank our prosecutors and the NYPD detectives who built this case. The jury has now spoken, and the defendant faces up to 25 years to life at sentencing for his criminal actions,” they ended.

Jones will be resentenced on March 21. He played Tyrone Beckwith on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Stokes also starred in Boardwalk Empire, Power, Blue Bloods, and The Americans.