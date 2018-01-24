TV Pilots 2018: All the New Shows Coming This Fall

The 2018-19 television pilot season is shaping up to be a diverse programming experience on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW.

There's a romantic musical from Fox, a Bad Boys spinoff—with Gabrielle Union!— at NBC, and a fresh take on the investigative murder drama from CBS.

Also, make sure to look out for Alec Baldwin's dysfunctional family comedy on ABC. Plus, Sean Hayes is executive producing two other NBC comedies!

Read on for a breakdown of all of the potential new series. Your guide includes: W=writer, EP=executive producer, D=director

NBC

The Enemy Within (Drama)

W/EP: Ken Woodruff

EP: Vernon Sanders

Synopsis: A character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It revolves around former CIA agent Erica Wolfe. Erica is the most hated woman in America when the FBI releases her from federal super-max prison, enlisting her to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the U.S. today.

In Between Lives (Drama)

W/EP: Moira Kirland

EP: David Heyman, Nancy Cotton

Synopsis: A mysterious young woman reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider solve the most unnerving and challenging cases in the city. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems—whether she likes it or not.

Untitled Bad Boys spinoff (Drama)

Cast: Gabrielle Union

Team: Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis

EP: Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, Doug Belgrad, Gabrielle Union

Synopsis: Free-spirited former DEA agent Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union, reprising her role from Bad Boys II) has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She is partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can't help but look at Syd's freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in the action-packed, character-driven procedural.

Manifest (Drama)

W/EP: Jeff Rake

EP: Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke

Co-EP: Jackie Levine

Synopsis: In this character-driven, high-concept mystery thriller, a plane disappears from radar and is presumed lost at sea—only to return years later. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, many years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Untitled Bellevue hospital project (Drama)

W/EP: David Schulner

EP/D: Peter Horton

P: Eric Manheimer

Synopsis: Inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital, this character-driven medical drama revolves around the new director of Bellevue Hospital whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo—while always prioritizing patient care. Located in Manhattan, Bellevue is the only hospital in the world that has the capability to treat Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the president of the United States, all under one roof.

The Village (Drama)

W/EP: Mike Daniels

Synopsis: Despite differences in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents of a Manhattan apartment building find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become. They learn that life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s one you make. We'll meet a recovering war vet, a pregnant teenage girl and her single mom, a cop with an unexpected love interest, a woman hiding a terrifying secret from her husband and a millennial lawyer who finds out his grandfather is the best and worst roommate he could have hoped for.

Abby's (Comedy)

W/EP: Josh Malmuth

EP: Mike Schur, David Miner

Synopsis: Abby's is an unlicensed bar in San Diego where the regulars enthusiastically enforce a unique set of rules that give them a sense of community. It also allows them to avoid the frustrating behavior found at other establishments.

Friends-in-Law (Comedy)

W/EP: Brian Gallivan

EP: Tom Werner

Synopsis: Brian and Jake are polar opposites who must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends decide to get married.

Like Family (Comedy)

W/EP: Suzanne Martin

EP: Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner

Synopsis: Aubrey and Artie formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up together in foster care. However, they're starting to realize that such closeness makes adulthood more complicated.

So Close (Comedy)

W/EP: Greg Malins EP: Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner

Synopsis: At crossroads in their separate lives, hopeless romantics Riley and Kyle are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other's soulmates.

ABC

Take Two (Drama)

STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER

Cast: Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian

W/EP: Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller;

EP: Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin

Synopsis: Take Two revolves around Ella (Rachel Bilson), the former star of a hit cop series, fresh out of rehab following an epic bender. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing rough-and-tumble private investigator Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Although lone wolf Eddie resents the babysitting gig, high-spirited Ella proves herself to be surprisingly valuable, drawing on her acting skills and 200 episodes of playing a detective. When the press touts Ella's role in solving a high-profile case, Eddie finds his phone ringing off the hook with new clients looking to hire the pair.

The Rookie (Drama)

STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER

Cast: Nathan Fillion

W/EP: Alexi Hawley, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Nathan Fillion

EP/D Liz Friedlander

Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, The Rookie centers on John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small-town life and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies 20 years his junior, he must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of being a "young" cop and to make his second shot at life count.

False Profits (Drama)

W/EP: Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed, Sabrina Wind

Studio: ABC Studios, Jason T. Reed Productions

Synopsis: This comedy follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Untitled Tim Doyle Project (Comedy)

Writer/EP: Tim Doyle

Synopsis: Set in the 1970s, an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and 8 boisterous sons navigates changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Untitled Kenya Barris (Comedy)

STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER

Cast: Alec Baldwin

W/EP: Kenya Barris, Julie Bean

Synopsis: A dysfunctional family comedy about a stuck-in-his-ways and opinionated fading TV star (Alec Baldwin) who moves in with his progressive daughter, her girlfriend and the child they are raising together.

Fox

Our People (Comedy)

W/EP: Vali Chandrasekaran

EP/NW: Lee Daniels, Pam Williams, Marc Velez, Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit

Synopsis: Based on the Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple," this series follows a man from a bombastic African family—that doesn't understand privacy—and his fiancée from a Midwestern family try to build a normal life together. Though nobody can agree what that "normal" means.

Rel (C0medy)

Cast: Lil Rel

W/EP: Kevin Barnett, Josh Rabinowitz, Lil Rel

EP/Showrunner: Mike Scully

EP/NW: Jerrod Carmichael

Synopsis: Lil Rel, a prideful, self-made man who lives by the code “always believe in yourself and great things will come,” is put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his barber. He tries to rebuild post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect and a new barber. Inspired by Lil Rel’s real life.

Cool Kids (Comedy)

Cast: Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan, Martin Mull

W: Charlie Day, Paul Fruchbom

EP/showrunner: Kevin Abbott

EP: Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton; Nick Frenkel

EP/D: Don Scardino

Co-EP: Paul Fruchbom

Synopsis: Cool Kids revolves around three guy friends in a retirement community, played by David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan and Martin Mull. They're the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel (Vicki Lawrence) who’s ready to challenge their place. Described as high school with 70-somethings.

Mixtape (Drama)

Studio: Annapurna Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television

EP/W: Josh Safran

EP/NW: Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle

Co-EP: Ali Krug

Synopsis: A romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in present-day LA through the lens of the music that defines them. Mixtape captures the stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

The Passage (Drama rolled from last season)

Cast: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vincent Piazza, Saniyya Sidney, Genesis Rodriguez, Brianne Howey, BJ Britt, Jennifer Ferrin

W/EP: Elizabeth Heldens

EP Matt Reeves Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan

Co-producer: Justin Cronin

EP/D Marcos Siega

Synopsis: Based on the best-selling trilogy by Justin Cronin, the drama begins as a character-driven government conspiracy thriller and morphs into a post-apocalyptic saga with vampires. The potential series spans over a century and focuses on a young girl named Amy who must save the human race.

CBS

Murder (Drama)

W/EP: Amanda Green

EP: Dan Lin

co-EP: Lindsey Liberatore

Synopsis: A fresh take on the investigative drama, the potential series explores crime through the unique (and often conflicting) perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true crime documentary, Murder invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects' guilt or innocence for themselves.

God Befriended Me

EP: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

D/EP: Marcos Siega

W/EP: Steven Lilien, Bryan Wyndbrant

Synopsis: This light-hearted drama is said to explore questions of faith, existence and science. It centers on out-and-proud atheist whose life changes when he’s friended by God on Facebook. In turn, this "friendship" allows him t0 change in the lives of those around him.

History of Them (Comedy)

Cast: Ana Villafane, Lisa Vidal, Felix Solis, Amit Shah

W/EP: Gloria Calderon Kellett

EP: Marc Provissiero

EP/D: Pamela Fryman

Synopsis: A multicultural ensemble about how two friends, Luna and Adam, meet and fall in love, using the couple’s social media as a guide.

I Mom So Hard (Comedy)

Cast: Kristin Hensley, Jen Smedley

W/EP: Michelle Nader

Co-writers: Kristin Hensley, Jen Smedley

EP: Rob Thomas, Danielle Stokdyk, Dan Etheridge

Synopsis: Based on the popular web series of the same name, two moms show how their friendship gets them through being wives and mothers.

The CW

Wayward Sisters (Drama)

Cast: Kim Rhodes, Briana Buckmaster, Kathryn Newton, Katherine Ramdeen, Clark Backo, Yadira Guevara-Prip

W/EP: Robert Berens, Andrew Daab

EP: Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia, Robert Berens

Synopsis: Wayward Sisters tells the story of Supernatural fan-favorite recurring player Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women, all orphaned by supernatural monster attacks and tragedies. Under Mills' protection, they emerge as a supreme, monster-fighting force.