'City on a Hill': Showtime Cancels Kevin Bacon Crime Drama After 3 Seasons

Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in City on a Hill
The Kevin Bacon crime drama City on a Hill has been canceled by Showtime after three seasons.

The series starred Bacon as a veteran FBI agent Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as prosector on the rise Decourcy Ward. They worked together to tackle corruption in Boston. The network gave a statement regarding the decision to cancel on October 27.

City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” Showtime said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Barry Levinson, and more served as executive producers on the series, which also starred Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro, and Lauren E. Banks. Showrunner Tom Fontana also served as executive producer along with Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Bacon, and Hodge. The drama was created by Chuck MacLean and was based on the remaining material Affleck gathered for his 2010 film The Town.

Each season of the drama was set in a different Boston neighborhood, starting with Charlestown, then Roxbury, and ending with Beacon Hill. City on a Hill Season 3 concluded with Episode 8 on September 25, 2022.

After spending the season investigating a sexual assault in the affluent Beacon Hill, the now series finale showed culprit Sinclair Dryden slipping into a coma after a failed attempt to take his own life and avoid the impending trial against him. Hodge’s Ward was named district attorney in the end, but the reward was bittersweet.

City on a Hill premiered in June 2019. The series is available to stream on the Showtime app.

