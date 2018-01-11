CBS Sets Return Dates for 'Elementary,' 'Code Black'

(L-R): Lucy Liu as Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes in CBS' Elementary

CBS' spring lineup is pretty well set now, in the wake of Thursday's announcement of the spring return dates for two of the network's hit series.

Elementary, the modern-day Sherlock Holmes drama starring Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, will return for Season 6 Monday, April 30, at 10/9c, while medical drama Code Black, headlined by Rob Lowe, Boris Kodjoe and Marcia Gay Harden, is back for a third season Wednesday, May 2, at 10/9c.

Elementary replaces Scorpion, which airs its season finale Monday, April 23, at 10/9c, and Code Black takes over the Criminal Minds time slot after that drama airs its season finale Wednesday, April 25, at 10/9c.

Here is what CBS' spring schedule will look like following the returns of Elementary and Code Black (all times ET):

Mondays, Effective April 30

8-8:30pm: Kevin Can Wait

8:30-9pm: Man With a Plan

9-9:30pm: Superior Donuts

9:30-10pm: Living Biblically

10-11pm: Elementary (Season Premiere)

Wednesdays, Effective May 2

8-9pm: Survivor

9-10pm: SEAL Team

10-11pm: Code Black (Season Premiere)