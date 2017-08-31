First Look: Moon Bloodgood Joins the Medical Ranks of 'Code Black'

Dr. Ethan Willis (Rob Lowe) will have a new adversary when CBS’s Code Black returns midseason—paramedic Roxanne “Rox” Valenzuela (Falling Skies’ Moon Bloodgood, above, with Lowe). “She’s kind of a badass who doesn’t believe in what Willis believes in, which is that there should be a doctor on every ambulance shift,” says executive producer Michael Seitzman. In the season premiere, Willis and Valenzuela put their differences on hold when “they arrive at the scene of a shoot-out between a wounded cop and drug dealers inside a drug den,” Seitzman explains. Of course, the danger zone could stir up some emotions for the duo. Seitzman teases: “When you put two beautiful people in an ambulance together all day, chances are they might want to touch at some point.”



Code Black, Returning Midseason 2018, CBS