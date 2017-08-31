First Look: Moon Bloodgood Joins the Medical Ranks of 'Code Black'
Dr. Ethan Willis (Rob Lowe) will have a new adversary when CBS’s Code Black returns midseason—paramedic Roxanne “Rox” Valenzuela (Falling Skies’ Moon Bloodgood, above, with Lowe). “She’s kind of a badass who doesn’t believe in what Willis believes in, which is that there should be a doctor on every ambulance shift,” says executive producer Michael Seitzman. In the season premiere, Willis and Valenzuela put their differences on hold when “they arrive at the scene of a shoot-out between a wounded cop and drug dealers inside a drug den,” Seitzman explains. Of course, the danger zone could stir up some emotions for the duo. Seitzman teases: “When you put two beautiful people in an ambulance together all day, chances are they might want to touch at some point.”
Code Black, Returning Midseason 2018, CBS
This article also appeared in the Sept. 4–17 issue of TV Guide Magazine