Brad Garrett Joins Showtime's Standup Comedy Drama 'I'm Dying Up Here'

Actor/comedian Brad Garrett attends Keep Memory Alive's 20th annual "Power of Love Gala" at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Showtime announced Thursday that Emmy-winning actor and comedian Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) will guest star in Season 2 of I'm Dying up Here.

The drama takes place behind the scenes of L.A.'s famed 1970s standup comedy scene and boasts Jim Carrey as an executive producer. It begins production this month on its new, 10-episode season, which premieres May 6.

Garrett's character, comedy legend Roy Martin, will be featured in a season-long story arc. According to a Showtime release, Roy "arrives on the scene at Goldie’s and drops bombs and wisdom on the club’s comics. Goldie (Melissa Leo) lures him into a business partnership as she schemes to expand her empire."

Along with Leo, I'm Dying up Here's ensemble cast features Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy. The series follows a fictional group of competitive but close-knit comedians mentored by Leo's brassy comedy-club owner Goldie.

Given his very successful career as a standup, Garrett sounds like a natural fit for the series. It will be interesting to see how his experiences in the comedy world will inform him in the role.

Although he wasn't part of the '70s comedy boom, chronicled in this series, Garrett did perform standup at various L.A. improv clubs in the '80s. His first big break came in the middle of that decade, when he was the first champion in the Comedy category of the variety competition series Star Search.

After that, Garrett appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson as one of the youngest comics ever to perform on the iconic late-night show. He eventually became the opening act for the likes of Diana Ross, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra.

Though he's now a big Hollywood actor, Garrett seems to keep his pulse on the comedy world. He opened Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2012 and still performs there to sold-out audiences.

I'm Dying Up Here, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, May 6, 10/9c, Showtime