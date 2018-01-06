Showtime Announces Premiere Dates for 'Billions,' 'The Affair' and 'I'm Dying Up Here'

Showtime announced the return dates for several of its series at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour 2018.

Billions: Season 3 of the drama starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn will premiere Sunday, March 25 at 10/9c.

I'm Dying Up Here: The second season of the drama which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of struggling comics returns Sunday, May 6 at 10/9c.

The Affair: Starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson begins its fourth season with the addition of Sanaa Lathan and Ramon Rodriguez to the cast on Sunday, June 17 at 9/8c.