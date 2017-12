Game of Thrones star Kit Harington fears the show's final season will "let people down."

The 30-year-old British actor, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO series, said in an interview with Deadline that he's feeling extra "pressure" to deliver in Season 8.

"I think there's a certain pressure I've not felt before," Harington confessed. "Whereas before, every year there's always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down."

"Obviously, we don't want to do that so we're very much stepping up everyone's game which is very apparent, at least to me," he said. "We're all growing a bit and I think everyone's attention is very focused on what we're doing in a way that's it's always been, but it may be more apparent."

Harington, who started production on the final season in October, qualified that filming is going great.

"They're going really well, mate," the star said. "These days are long and a grind but we've got the first section out of the way, and all is well. All is good."

"I love it, you know," he later added. "It's also I think that thing of just trying to get everything you can out of it while we're still doing it. Really kind of explore every inch of it."

Game of Thrones, which is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R.R. Martin, has yet to announce the Season 8 premiere date. Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, said in a new interview that the finale is being kept secret.

"None of the cast know what the actual ending is," the actress told The Telegraph. "If there's ever a leak of any kind, don't believe it because it's probably not true."

Game of Thrones co-stars Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in Season 1, told Entertainment Weekly in November that Season 8 will be "the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.