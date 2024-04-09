Looks like fans won’t find out what happens to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) after he takes up a more permanent residence North of the Wall at the tail end of Game of Thrones. According to the actor, the previously in-development Game of Thrones spinoff centering on the former King in the North is dead … at least, for now.

Harington reportedly spoke with Screen Rant about the now-scuttled spinoff and revealed why it never came to pass while promoting his upcoming film release, Blood for Dust, which hits limited theaters and on-demand services April 19.

The actor explained, “Currently, it’s off the table because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Harington went on to reveal that he was purposefully tight-lipped about the potential project because, “I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen.”

Indeed, Harington did play possum when it came to talking about any Jon Snow show. For example, shortly after news of the series’ development first came out, he appeared on a podcast and said simply, “Well, George [R.R. Martin] is allowed to talk. I would be talking in riddles if I went any further.”

Lo, Martin did end up talking about the show plans himself, writing on his blog, “Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

The would-be HBO show was first revealed to be in development in mid-2022 and was expected to center on Jon Snow as he moved beyond the Wall as punishment for his queenslaying of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Thrones viewers will recall that he was exiled from Westeros but did not face an execution sentence.

It was one of several spinoffs in the works, including the prequel House of the Dragon, which returns for Season 2 in June, Dunk and Egg (now titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and actively casting), 10,000 Ships (aka Nymeria), The Sea Snake, and more.