Goodbye, 2017: Your Guide to TV's Hottest New Year’s Eve Parties!

POP THE BUBBLY! It wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without the annual slew of star-studded specials airing live from Manhattan’s Times Square. Here’s a peek at what’s in store for the upcoming round of celebrations—with some handy suggestions about how to make the most of the festivities from home. Happy party-hopping!

CNN New Year’s Eve Celebration

8/7c, CNN

Soiree Scoop: Kathy Griffin who? To ring in 2018, Anderson Cooper replaces his former cohost with longtime pal and Bravo MC Andy Cohen. Per usual, CNN correspondents from across the globe will be patched in—ditto for Celine Dion, live from Vegas—if they can cut through all the Real Housewives sure to be clamoring for airtime.

Toast Every Time: There’s a technical glitch. ’Cause it’s gotta be Griffin finding a way to make her wrath felt from afar, right?

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018

8/7c, ABC

Soiree Scoop: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will oversee the always-celeb-packed affair from NYC, and multiplatinum artist Ciara will hold down the fort on the West Coast. Nick Jonas and Camila Cabello are set to perform live.

ABC recently announced that Mariah Carey will return to Times Square as a headliner, performing just minutes before the famous ball drops, as she attempted to do last year, unfortunately ending up with an infamously flawed lip-sync performance and a blame game between her and producers over who was at fault.

But fences appear to have been mended, and Carey will take another shot at ringing in the new year on ABC. Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement: "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.' See you in Times Square!”

Toast Every Time: One of the hosts manages to say the words “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” without getting tongue-tied. So. Many. Apostrophes.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square

8/7c, Fox

Soiree Scoop: For his first NYE special, the ubiquitous TV personality jumps straight into the heart of the ball-dropping action. Keeping the jovial host company live via satellite? The Backstreet Boys and Flo Rida.

Toast Every Time: Someone makes a reference to Harvey’s infamous 2015 Miss Universe mis-crowning—or even thinks about it!