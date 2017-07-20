Ryan Seacrest Will Host ABC's 'American Idol'

Seacrest in! Ryan Seacrest will be returning to host American Idol when it airs on ABC, along with continuing his many other duties, like co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan

In another bit of not-so-surprising news regarding TV hosts, the ever-present Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday on Live With Kelly and Ryan that he will be back to host American Idol when the hit singing competition series returns for a new season on ABC next year.

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me,” said Seacrest in an ABC release. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially Idol’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

Seacrest's return is certainly not shocking, and fits the pattern of networks sticking with original hosts to helm "rebooted" versions of fan-favorite series, much as Discovery brought back Ben Bailey to host the new Cash Cab and TLC recruited Paige Davis for its new season of Trading Spaces. Likewise, American Idol really wouldn't seem the same without Seacrest.

ABC's 'American Idol' Announces Audition Dates, Cities New judge Katy Perry announced that the hit singing competition is looking for contestants for its upcoming 16th season.

The nationwide search for the next American Idol kicks off on Aug. 17 as the Idol Bus tour crosses America a chance to audition. Visit americanidol.com for more details on auditions and eligibility requirements.

