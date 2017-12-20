New Years Weekend 2017-18 TV Viewing Calendar: Movies, Specials, Classics and Marathons!

Planning to watch the ball drop from Times Square on television during your New Years Eve celebrations this December 31? Why not make a weekend of it? We’ve bundled together all of the movies, specials, classics and marathons going down as we usher in 2018.

Thursday, December 28



Harry Potter Weekend kicks off (Freeform, starts 3/2c and runs through December 31)

Saturday, December 30

A Royal New Year’s Eve (Hallmark Channel, 8/7c): Robin, a photographer for a lifestyle website refuses to smooth anyone as the clock strikes 12 until she’s found the right pair of lips in this new original movie.

Sunday, December 31

Parks and Recreation Marathon kicks off (E!, 2am/1c)

Ring in the New Year: Rocky Marathon (Epix, 3:30am/2:30c – 8/7c)

The Twilight Zone New Year’s Eve Marathon (Syfy starts 4am/3c through January 1): Binge 48 hours of this classic series to prep for Jordan Peele’s CBS All Access revival. Click here to find out which episodes are airing this year.

The Three Stooges Marathon (IFC, 6am5/c-6pm/5c)

A Very Goonies New Year’s Eve Marathon (Sundance, 9am/8c)

The Simpsons New Year’s Eve Marathon (FX, 6/5c)

All-American New Year (Fox News Channel, 8/7c)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC, 8/7c)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (Fox, 8/7c)

Live From Lincoln Center NY Philharmonic New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway (PBS, 9/8c)

ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve (PBS, 10:30/9:30c)

The Graham Norton Show New Year’s Eve Special (BBC America, 12am/11c): Guests include Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Suranne Jones, Gary Oldman and Leading Ladies.

Monday, January 1, 2018



New Year’s Day Movie Marathon (FX, 7am/6c): Featuring This Is The End, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ted and more favorites.

129th Rose Parade Presented by Honda (ABC, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, NBC, 8am/7c)

Harry Potter Marathon including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (HBO, 9am/8c)

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Amazon, 11am/10c): This Funny or Die-produced special features Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon as hilarious TV hosts commentating on this year’s Rose Parade.

Breaking Bad 10th Anniversary Marathon kicks off (AMC, 2/1c)

Great Performances From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2018 (PBS, 2:30/1:30c)