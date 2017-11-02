It's All Relative: Jon Snow and Daenarys Are the Hottest 'Game of Thrones' Couple

Mother of dragons and self-declared queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was seeking a loyal ally when she called earnest King in the North Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to Dragonstone last season on Game of Thrones. Instead, she met her match—a mate as stubborn, honorable and drop-dead gorgeous as herself.



“She didn’t feel she was missing anything [in her love life]. It took someone coming and forcing her mind to be changed,” Clarke says of the passionate pair. They have yet to discover their even deeper bond: DNA. Jon’s real dad is Rhaegar Targaryen, Dany’s older brother . Yep, she’s Jon’s aunt. Hey, if Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) can make it work…

Games of Thrones, HBO