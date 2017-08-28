Fans React to THAT 'Game of Thrones' Finale Scene Between Daenerys and Jon

Erin S. Medley
Spoiler Alert Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

In its seventh season finale, Game of Thrones finally confirmed what fans of the series have assumed for quite some time: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are related. Jon's no bastard after all; he is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Dany's brother) and Lyanna Stark, making him Queen Dany's nephew.

And just as Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, dropped that news on viewers, Dany and Jon consummated their burgeoning romance. (YAS! We mean, ew. We mean, ugh, conflicting feelings!)

For those of your keeping track at home, add the Mother of Dragons and the (former) King of the North to the list of relatives hitting the sheets in Westeros (see: Cersei Lannister and her brother Jaime).

It is times like these when Twitter is at its absolute best, with Game of Thrones fans digging up the most hilarious and appropriately inappropriate meme reactions to this news.

Here is a collection of our favorites:

And here's what Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke had to say about the familial hookup:

What do you think Game of Thrones fans? Did Season 7 end on a high? Let us know in the comments below.