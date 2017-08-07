Watch: 'Once Upon A Time' Cast on Season 7 Changes, Cinderella's Arrival and Why Change Is Good

(L-R) Actors Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Lana Parrilla, Gabrielle Anwar, and Dania Ramirez from the television series "Once Upon A Time" stopped by Nintendo at the TV Insider Studios to check out Nintendo Switch during Comic-Con International at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

It's always a little nerve-racking for die-hard fans of any show when changes are afoot, and that definitely goes for what we'll see when ABC's long-running Once Upon A Time returns this October for Season 7.

As was announced in May, in a reset of the fairy tale-centric drama, the majority of the original cast have departed (though Jennifer Morrison will appear in at least one episode).

'Once Upon A Time' Reboot: Regina Is No Longer Named Regina, Hook Is a Cop! Producer says, 'We're not looking to get rid of any of the happy endings that we have created or set up or ended with.'

Returning cast members Lana Parrilla (Regina/Evil Queen) and Colin O'Donoghue (Hook), along with new cast members Andrew J. West (Henry), Dania Ramirez (Cinderella) and Gabrielle Anwar (Evil Stepmother), stopped by the TV Insider Studios suite at San Diego Comic Con last month to fill us in on how things will be both the same and different moving forward.

Check out the full interview from the TV Insider suite at San Diego Comic Con:

Once Upon A Time, Season Premiere, October 6, 8/7c, ABC