It all comes down to this! On the May 11 finale of American Idol, the winner of Season 24 will be revealed. Finalists Keyla Richardson, Hannah Harper, and Jordan McCullough will have one last chance to perform for viewer votes, and whoever gets the most votes will be named the champion at the end of the night.

While Hannah has been a fan-favorite since her viral audition of an original song called “String Cheese,” Keyla and Jordan have also developed impressive fan bases throughout the past three months. Of the three finalists, Hannah has the most social media followers, and her performances tend to get the most views on YouTube, so the odds are in her favor, but anything can happen during the final live show!

Of the 23 seasons of American Idol so far, there have been eight female winners and 15 male winners. From the seven seasons on ABC (Idol originally aired on Fox for Seasons 1 to 16), there have been three female winners and five male winners.

The finale is going to be a night jam-packed with performances. Several other Season 24 finalists will return to sing, and they’ll be duetting with superstar singers. The lineup of guest performances for the finale includes Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Gin Blossoms, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, Shinedown, and Tori Kelly. Meanwhile, Alicia Keys will be singing with the Top 3 and serving as their mentor for the final week of competition.

While viewers will be making the decision about who wins, judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will be there to offer commentary and constructive critiques.

Who do you think will win Season 24 of American Idol? Vote for your prediction in the poll below and share more of your thoughts in the comments section!

American Idol, Season 24 Finale, Monday, May 11, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+