What To Know The Season 24 American Idol auditions continued during the February 2 episode.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gave out golden tickets to impressive performances throughout the night.

A talented contestant who got a golden ticket in Season 23 returned after having to quit the show for his mental health.

The Auditions continued on the Monday, February 2, episode of American Idol. Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie saw more hopefuls sing and were tasked with deciding who would receive golden tickets to move on to Hollywood Week.

As always, there were some emotional moments, including Underwood wiping away tears during a mother’s “relatable” performance. All three judges were also blown away by a contestant for the second time after he returned to the show following a difficult decision to drop out last year.

Scroll down for a full recap of the night’s performances and to find out who received golden tickets!

Makiyah

The night began with an absolute ray of sunshine when Makiyah took the stage and performed “Love You I Do” by Jennifer Hudson. Bryan couldn’t stop smiling from the moment she walked into the room.

“You light up the room,” he told Makiyah. “It’s just the energy. I don’t even think she knows how great it is.” Aside from her great attitude, Makiyah also had an impressive voice.

“You didn’t miss a note,” Underwood assured her. “So good. So strong. And in control of everything. Easily the strongest voice we’ve heard so far. You are meant to be here right now.” Meanwhile, Richie called Makiyah a “standout,” and all there judges gave her a “yes” to receive a golden ticket.

Ruby Rae

For her audition, 16-year-old Ruby Rae sang a gorgeous rendition of Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Vampire” that thoroughly impressed the judges.

“That was right on the money,” Lionel raved, while Bryan told Ruby, “If there were a thousand things on a list to check, I think you checked them all. I don’t think we’ve seen a star, star, star like you yet.”

Underwood applauded Ruby’s “breath control” and told her the performance was “really, really incredible.” All three judges said “yes,” and after Ruby left the room, Bryan predicted that she’ll be one of the artists who makes the Top 10 this season.

“That’s a different kind of 16-year-old,” Underwood agreed.

Kamryn Palmer

After gushing over how big of a Carrie Underwood fan she is, Kamryn Palmer dove into her rendition of Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home” for her audition.

The judges were hesitant in giving their feedback. “You’re very comfortable in playing and singing and emoting, which is really refreshing,” Underwood confirmed. Bryan assured Kamryn that she has a “nice voice,” but noted, “I just don’t know if it’s all the way there yet for Idol.”

Richie agreed and said his vote was “a real optimistic no.” Underwood decided to give Kamryn a chance to show the “fire” in her voice and performance skills, so she voted yes, which meant it all came down to Bryan, who ended up saying no.

Kamryn didn’t get a golden ticket to Hollywood, but she did have a dream come true when she asked Underwood to join her to sing before she exited the audition room.

Michael Garner

At just 16 years old, Michael Garner came into his audition with some nerves during his performance of “I’m Still Fine” by Red Clay Strays.

Underwood told the teenager that his voice is “definitely beyond 16” and applauded his “control and composure,” but was hesitant about putting him through because of how young he is. “I look at you and see my son,” she explained. “I would not throw him in the middle of it where you’re at. So that’s where I’m coming from.”

She ended up giving Michael a no, but Bryan and Richie came through with yeses so he could get a golden ticket. “If we say no to him, what are we doing here?” Bryan wondered. “I know he’s young, but we’re all saying he sings great. He’s playing guitar. And he sang pretty damn good.”

Sheldon Riley

Sheldon Riley came to American Idol all the way from Australia. He explained that he previously auditioned for a similar show in Australia, but was told his audition “wasn’t enough,” which led to a lot of self-doubt. Sheldon ended up creating a character to portray while performing, which led to him getting performances all over the world.

Unfortunately, this made him “hate who [he] was underneath the masks,” leading him to take two years off and come back as himself. He sang “Brother” by Matt Corby for his audition.

“You’re crazy talented,” Bryan said. “Crazy unbelievable. I don’t know why you ever had to wear the mask because you’re an amazing looking person.”

Richie raved over how “authentic” Sheldon is and praised his stage presence, while Underwood said, “I love your voice.” All three judges said yes to giving Sheldon a golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

Trace Casanova

Lounge singer Trace Casanova performed “Wild One” by Jerry Lee Lewis, and he had Underwood up on her feet as he pulled her to the middle of the room to dance with him. He then sang a lounge singer version of Sir Mix a Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

“I think it’s probably a stretch for American Idol, but I can appreciate your ministry,” Bryan told the 22-year-old. However, Richie and Underwood were not on that same page.

“You’re a morale booster for all of us,” Underwood said. “I’m gonna give you a yes.” Richie ended up doing the same, which meant that Trace got a golden ticket.

Kitty Taye

Kitty Taye showed up to her audition with her a cappella group, whom she said she was using as her instrument while she sang Jazmine Sullivan‘s “Masterpiece.”

Richie called the performance “amazing” and Underwood added, “Very sweet. I feel like you were so sweet and smiley and I feel like it needed maybe a little more staying in character, just a little bit. But you have a fabulous voice.”

Underwood told Kitty that she’s interested in hearing more from her, so she gave her a yes. Bryan and Richie followed suit, so Kitty is headed to Hollywood Week.

Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper arrived in front of the judges in a homemade dress and opened up about dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to her third son. She performed her original song, “String Cheese,” which she wrote during this time.

By the end of Hannah’s performance, Underwood was in tears. “Well, that’s about the most relatable song I think I’ve ever heard,” she admitted.

Bryan compared Hannah to artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Alison Krauss, and Dolly Parton. Once Underwood was able to compose herself, she gushed, “You might be my favorite person that’s walked through those doors. You’re gorgeous. You look famous already. I just think you have a beautiful simplicity to your voice.”

To no one’s surprise, Hannah received three yeses and a golden ticket from the judges.

Jakob Stobaugh

Jakob Stobaugh came to American Idol after being discovered by Bryan on TikTok. However, he was the third person to audition from Bryan’s social media suggestions, and the first two didn’t yield great results, so there was a lot riding on his performance.

Jakob broke the slump, though, and impressed the judges with his audition. Bryan, Richie, and Underwood all gave him yeses, which means he gets a golden ticket!

Carmen Lorell Martin

Carmen Lorell Martin had someone special by her side for her audition: her aunt, Britani Bateman, who is on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bateman had tears in her eyes as she watched Carmen sing “Thought It Was Love” while playing piano.

Underwood told Carmen that she has a “pretty voice” and “great range,” but urged her to “put some oomph” into her performances. Carmen had Bateman join her for a duet of “Let Me Be Your Star” from Smash, which showed her in a whole new light.

“That was great! Runs in the family,” Underwood noted. Bryan said, “We just gotta get you to cut loose a little bit,” and Richie pointed out that the “only way she’s going to understand this thing called roughing up is to put her in a brawl.”

The other judges agreed, so Carmen got three yeses to Hollywood Week.

Tinayeshe

After Tinayeshe sang “Lean on Me,” Underwood jumped out her chair to applaud him. “I have never seen her jump out of that chair,” Richie laughed.

Underwood explained that the performance “made me happy,” adding, “I think it’s because you did your own thing with it. It sounded fresh and I feel like it was such a smart song choice.”

Bryan added onto that by noting, “You took that song that the world has heard a million times and you made it very authentically you. That says you’re an artist in your own right.” And with that, Tinayeshe received his three yeses for a golden ticket.

Braden Rumfelt

Braden Rumfelt previously had dreams of being a baseball star, but a congenital condition required him to have two leg realignment surgeries, which shattered those hopes. Instead, he turned to singing.

With his twin brother playing guitar, Braden auditioned with Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” and Underwood had a huge smile on her face afterwards.

“I’m happy,” she said. “Surprising. I don’t know what I expected to come out of your mouth, but that wasn’t it, and it made me happy.” However, she also warned Braden to “loosen up” in the future.

Richie gushed over the “top end” of Braden’s voice. “The texture when you get up there is so sweet, man!” he confirmed. All three judges said yes to Braden advancing to Hollywood Week.

Matthew Holiday

For his audition, Matthew Holiday performed “Riders in the Sky,” but it wasn’t exactly what the judges were looking for in Season 24 of American Idol.

“Right now, you’re just doing singalong,” Richie explained. “We’re talking about lead singer, centerstage, crowd screaming at you. I’m gonna give you a passionate no because you’re passionate about this business. I think that passion’s going to take you a long way. Don’t lose that spark.”

It was a unanimous no for Matthew, but he went out with a good attitude.

Tianna Roberts

Tianna Roberts began pursuing a music career after having a miscarriage and realizing life is too short to not go after your dreams. She sang a hymn called “Pass Me Not” for her audition.

“You have an incredible voice,” Underwood gushed. “I feel like we’ve been waiting for you all day.” Bryan also applauded Tianna’s “great big voice” and said, “We love our gospel singers.” However, he also warned her to “get ready to branch out and do a lot of stuff.”

Tianna assured the judges she was ready to do just that. “You made everything seem very effortless,” Underwood added. “Your small notes were beautiful and clear and crisp. You kept things small and then it grew, and by the end of it, you were just soaring.”

Underwood, Bryan, and Richie all gave Tianna the yes, so she earned her golden ticket.

Julián Kalel

The final audition of the night was from Julián Kalel, who actually auditioned for the show in Season 23. While his audition did not air at the time, the footage played back this time around and showed the judges calling him a “straight up star.” Julián got a golden ticket, but he ended up dropping out of the competition before Hollywood Week.

“There were concerns about my abilities to balance a journey like American Idol and my mental health,” Julián, who suffers from anxiety and depression, explained. After working with mental health professionals, the 19-year-old realized that he would regret it if he didn’t give Idol another shot.

For his comeback performance, he sang an original song called “Lone Guitar,” which he wrote at a “very dark time” in his life. The judges were extremely moved by the performance.

Richie told Julián, “You are enough,” and Underwood said, “Everything about you is honest. You organize your thoughts and feelings into song in a way that comes across so real. That is something that’s needed very much.” Meanwhile, Bryan raved that Julián has “got the magic” and said, “I’m so glad you’re back.”

Once again, Julián earned himself three yeses, and his second golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.