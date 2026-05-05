After a third of a century, The Late Show is coming to a close this month. Tuesday’s (May 5) new episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert marks the beginning of the end, as former President Barack Obama will make his final appearance on CBS’s late-night favorite — one of many lasts to come for the late-night series, no doubt.

So when exactly does The Late Show sign off for the last time? And what can fans expect from this final stretch?

When is The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s final episode?

The series’ finale will air on Thursday, May 21, at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.

Who will appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s final episodes?

This week, in addition to Obama, Colbert will host guests such as Sally Field, Chris Stapleton, John Krasinski, and his own wife, Evie McGee Colbert. A full list of the final weeks’ guests has not yet been revealed, but stay tuned for more.

Why was The Late Show With Stephen Colbert canceled?

CBS cited financial reasons for saying goodbye to the program. However, many — including original Late Show host David Letterman — suspect there may have been another reason: appeasing Donald Trump, who was sharply critical of the show and its host, as the network’s parent company, Paramount, worked to merge with Skydance and needed government approval.

What will air in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s place?

Taking over the timeslot will be Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, beginning on Friday, May 22.

How will Stephen Colbert say goodbye to The Late Show?

It remains to be seen how the host will mark the end of his tenure at the top of late-night TV or what he’ll say in his opening and closing monologues. However, a former writer who worked with him on The Daily Show and The Colbert Report guessed, “He’s a classy guy… I think he’s capable of killing with kindness. I think what he doesn’t say is sometimes better than what can be said. But he is just a class act.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Series Finale, May 21, 11:35/10:35c, CBS