What To Know Jamal Roberts received a celebrity surprise while promoting his new song at a radio station in Los Angeles.

The Season 23 American Idol winner recently returned to the show to perform the song, “Perfect for Me.”

Jamal Roberts got the surprise of a lifetime while promoting his new single “Perfect for Me” at a Los Angeles radio station this week. After performing the track on the May 4 episode of American Idol, Jamal continued his promo tour the following day and was left shellshocked when a celebrity popped in to meet him.

The A-lister in question? Stevie Wonder! Roberts took a photo with the singer and shared his reaction to the unexpected meeting. “Still in a state of shock!!!” Roberts wrote. “One of my biggest vocal hero’s… the legendary Stevie Wonder came to meet me at my radio interview today because he’s a fan LA did not disappoint this week!”

In a follow-up post, he added, “Mannn I was nervous taking the picture. The legend himself Stevie wonder came into my radio interview today and told me he was a fan and just told me to come to a studio session. say less that sounds perfect to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Roberts (@officialjamalroberts)

It’s been nearly a year since Roberts was crowned the winner of American Idol Season 23. Prior to his May 4 performance, he also attended the March 30 live episode of Season 24, then appeared on the official American Idol podcast with Danielle Fishel afterwards. During the interview, Roberts revealed that he recently made a major lifestyle upgrade by purchasing a new home.

“It’s on three acres of land, a four-bedroom, two-bath [house],” Roberts shared. “I’d seen it online, and I used to drive by it all the time and thought nothing of it. It’s a beautiful home, just never thought I’d be in it.”

And after being nominated for a Grammy Award earlier this year, Roberts’ passion for music has only grown. “I want to go higher, want to get better, want to be in the spotlight as the American Idol winner. I’m holding myself up to that standard,” he confirmed.

American Idol, Season 24 Finale, Monday, May 11, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+