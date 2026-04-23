When Is the ‘American Idol’ 2026 Finale? What to Know About the Schedule

Alyssa Norwin
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LIONEL RICHIE, LUKE BRYAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Disney/Eric McCandless

Season 24 of American Idol is winding down. Heading into the April 27 episode, there are just seven singers left hoping to be named the next winner of the singing competition.

The season premiered way back in January, and the finale is fast approaching. Of course, the most important part of the final episode is crowning the champion, but the night is also filled with performances, celebrity guests, and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything to know about what’s to come from American Idol Season 24.

When is the American Idol 2026 finale?

The American Idol finale is on Monday, May 11. The episode will feature the Top 3 contestants performing, and whoever gets the most viewer votes will win the show.

On the April 27 episode, the Top 7 will take the stage, and two will be eliminated. The Top 5 will then perform for viewer votes on May 4, with two more being sent home at the end of the night, leaving just three in contention to win the competition by the finale.

What time is the American Idol 2026 finale?

The American Idol finale begins at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+. It will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

While most episodes of American Idol are two hours long, the finale will be a three-hour event, so it won’t end until 11/10c.

Who is performing at the American Idol 2026 finale?

In addition to the Top 3’s performances, Alicia Keys will be hitting the stage to perform in honor of the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor. She’ll also be serving as a guest mentor and will sing an additional song with the Top 3.

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Other celebrity performers for the three-hour show will be announced at a later date. The finale generally also includes performances by previously-eliminated contestants from the season, so there will likely be a lot of familiar faces!

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

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