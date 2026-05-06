What To Know Braden Rumfelt and Chris Tungseth were eliminated from American Idol on May 6.

The guys, who became best friends on the show, revealed why they’re not upset about being sent home.

They also shared what they’re planning on doing together now that the show is over.

Chris Tungseth and Braden Rumfelt were the two artists eliminated in the May 4 episode of American Idol, but they were in great spirits afterwards while talking to Danielle Fishel on the official American Idol podcast. The guys, who became best friends after meeting during Hollywood Week, admitted that getting sent home on the same night made the situation a lot easier.

“If it was me by myself, I know I’d be more upset than I am right now,” Braden shared. “Obviously, I’d still be like, ‘Thank god for this opportunity,’ but I was talking to [Chris] before we got eliminated and I was like, ‘Dude, you and I came a long way.'”

He pointed out that a lot of other contestants “came into the show with a good following and had been doing [this] a long time,” while he and Chris “didn’t know jack” when they auditioned. “Just to see our journey together, being so similar and being where we’re at right now, I cannot wait to see what happens next,” Braden added.

The guys said that they were “there for each other” throughout the whole season. “We had an amazing time,” Braden continued. “I can’t even be upset. I, like, want to be upset, but I can’t.”

Chris agreed and pointed out, “There’s not reason to be [upset]. The Top 3’s exactly who should be in the Top 3. They’re the best ever. I’m so happy.” Keyla Richardson, Hannah Harper, and Jordan McCullough are the three finalists who are still left in the competition.

Meanwhile, it’s certainly not the end of the road for Braden and Chris’ friendship. “There’s a little plan in the works,” Chris teased. “We don’t know exactly when, but we’re looking to get a little house together in Nashville, try to get the band back together.”

Plus, both guys will be returning to the American Idol stage to perform during the finale on May 11. Braden revealed on the podcast that he’ll be duetting with Clay Aiken, while Chris’ duet partner will be revealed at a later date.

American Idol, Season 24 Finale, Monday, May 11, 8/7c, ABC