‘American Idol’s Braden Rumfelt Teases Future Plans After Elimination

What To Know Braden Rumfelt was eliminated on the May 4 episode of American Idol.

After being sent home, he posted about his exit from show and revealed his future plans in the music industry.

Braden will be returning to perform during the finale on May 11.

Braden Rumfelt may have been eliminated from American Idol ahead of the finale, but his music journey is just beginning. One day after he found out he was sent home from the singing competition, he took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and reveal what’s next in his career.

“What’s up beautiful people?! As we all probably know, I didn’t make the top 3:/ (but I’m singing in the finale) and that’s okay!” Braden wrote. “@americanidol has given me some of the best experiences, friends, and challenges I’ve waited my whole life for:)”

The former athlete said he was “proud” of himself for using his talent on the show, and told his fans, “Because of you, I now know I can be successful in what I love. There’s not a better feeling!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braden Rumfelt (@bradenrumfelt)

To conclude the message, he teased, “Keep your eyes peeled, I’m going to be releasing music and touring and all the cool stuff. Thank YOU for praying, voting, and supporting me along the way! I couldn’t have made it here without yall.”

Braden made it to the Top 5, but was eliminated alongside Chris Tungseth in the Semifinals. Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, and Jordan McCullough are the three singers who will be performing in the May 11 finale, and whoever gets the most viewer votes will be named the winner at the end of the night.

It’s going to be a jam-packed three-hour finale. Not only are the finalists hitting the stage, but Braden, Chris, and more finalists from this season will be returning to perform. Alicia Keys will be serving as the guest mentor, and artists including Brad Paisley, Lee Ann Womack, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, Tori Kelly, and more will also be performing during the show.

Were you surprised by Braden’s elimination ahead of the finale? Who do you think will win Season 24? Let us know in the comments section below.

American Idol, Season 24 Finale, Monday, May 11, 8/7c, ABC