What To Know Lisa Kudrow appeared on The Tonight Show to promote The Comeback.

The actress nervously shared her new Friends hot take and was delighted to hear fans agree.

Lisa Kudrow headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (May 5) night to talk about The Comeback and offered a scorching hot take on the biggest question still buzzing about Friends: Where they “on a break” as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) so often said to Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston)? And even she was surprised by the audience reaction to her new perspective.

First, the actress reflected on returning to the Warner Bros. lot, where she filmed both Friends and The Comeback, and said, “It was insane that the two most impactful shows for me were finishing up on the same stage… I tried not to cry because I never would have stopped. Warner Bros. put The Comeback on the plaque — that’s Friends, that’s Mike & Molly, that’s the Friends reunion and…” at that, she began to tear up. She added that it was especially significant for her because her son was five years old when Friends ended, and now he is part of The Comeback with her. “All of his stuff was on Stage 24. I didn’t even realize how much it would be. It was kind of overwhelming… and great.”

She then looked back with only one fond memory of Friends‘ iconic opening sequence with her and the other actors dancing in the fountain. “I’m all for fun, but … we had already shot a show, and it was late, and they went, ‘So now we’re just gonna run over to the ranch’ — it wasn’t on the Warner Bros. lot, it’s a separate thing — ‘and we’re just gonna do the openings will be really quick.’ Oh, OK, real fast, yeah. And it was not quick… Cut to, ‘It’s gonna be daylight. We’ve got to hurry up.’ And they just kept going, and then it was, ‘All right, now get in the fountain.” She continued, “We’re supposed to be laughing, and everyone’s too cold and angry… But Matthew Perry made us laugh. We are laughing because Matthew, like, ‘What are we wet? What are we in a fountain, dancing?’ He was the funniest.”

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked her for her “new take” on the Ross and Rachel breakup, and Kudrow admitted, “I’m afraid now to bring it up,” while scanning the live audience off screen. Fallon then asked her pointedly. “What is your take? Were they on a break?”

“Well, no, but it’s beyond that. It’s beyond break or not,” Kudrow declared. “He was a bad boyfriend.”

When the audience erupted in agreement, she shouted, “Oh, you agree! … Oh, I feel better. Thank you. Thank you for this. Thank you, all of you.”

Kudrow then continued her thought, saying, “We did the reunion just like five years ago… we were all so like, ‘They were on a break.’ Like, ‘Rachel, that hysterical shrew, not letting him sleep with someone and won’t get back together.’ She shouldn’t have gotten back with him because he was horrible.”

After the crowd cheered again, she continued, “It shouldn’t have been about… to me, it’s like, I don’t care if he slept with three other women or no other women. Yeah, you had … a crisis at work, so you weren’t available for a few nights, and he flipped out. And you’re like, ‘Wow!'”

When Fallon then asked her, “Have you talked to David about this?” Kudrow didn’t answer aloud, but her surprised expression said it all. “He knows now,” Fallon joked.

Friends, HBO Max

The Comeback, HBO Max

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, NBC