‘Friends’ Star Lisa Kudrow Reveals Jaw-Dropping Residual Amount 20 Years Later
What To Know
- Lisa Kudrow revealed the amount she and her surviving Friends co-stars each earn per year.
- The cast famously negotiated together to increase their salaries to $1 million per episode in the final seasons.
- Friends continues to attract new generations, especially Gen Z.
Friends star Lisa Kudrow recently revealed the jaw-dropping amount of money she and her former castmates receive in residuals more than 20 years after the sitcom ended.
During an interview with The Times published on April 23, the actress who played Phoebe Buffay opened up about the staggering Friends residuals. She and her surviving former costars — Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer — now rake in $20 million per year. (Matthew Perry died at 54 in 2023 following an accidental overdose and drowning.)
“After Matthew died, I watched the show again,” she explained. “Before, I only saw what I did wrong or could have done better. But for the first time, I truly appreciated just how great it was.”
Kudrow continued, “I felt I did OK, but Jennifer and Courteney? Amazing. David and Matt? They had me laughing so hard. And then Matthew — he was just beyond us all.”
Can you believe how much the Friends stars still earn in residuals? What is your favorite episode?
Friends, streaming on HBO Max