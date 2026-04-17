‘Friends’ Star Matt LeBlanc Is Returning to TV With First Role in 5 Years

What To Know Matt LeBlanc is set to return to television for the first time in five years.

The show centers burnt-out LAPD detective forced to extend his service.

LeBlanc has kept a low profile in recent years.

Friends star Matt LeBlanc is returning to TV with his first role in five years.

For the 2027–28 season (if it gets picked up as a series), CBS ordered the writing of scripts for a show tentatively titled Flint. LeBlanc will both star in the series and serve as an executive producer, while CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television will produce the show.

“As part of CBS’ year‑round long-term development strategy, the network has ordered a development room to start writing scripts for FLINT (working title), a drama from Evan Katz (showrunner of 24), developed in partnership with Matt LeBlanc, who would also star and executive produce pending a series order for broadcast,” a news release from CBS revealed.

A synopsis for the show reads, “FLINT tells the story of a burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop.”

Since 2021, LeBlanc has kept a relatively low profile. His sitcom Man With a Plan ended after four seasons in 2020. Plus, he appeared in the Friends reunion special on HBO Max and an episode of Top Gear in 2021. Fans were delighted when LeBlanc unexpectedly resurfaced for a star-studded Super Bowl commercial alongside his Friends costar, Jennifer Aniston, in February 2026.

Friends aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. In addition to LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, and Aniston, who played Rachel Green, the beloved sitcom starred Courteney Cox, as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

What do you think of LeBlanc’s potential return to TV after an extended break?

Friends, streaming on HBO Max