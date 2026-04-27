Lola Consuelos Shares Her Thoughts on Brother Joaquin’s Broadway Play

Paige Strout
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Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Michael Consuelos via Instagram, February 24, 2025.
Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

What To Know

  • Lola Consuelos traveled from London to New York City to see her younger brother, Joaquin, in Death of a Salesman on Broadway.
  • Both Joaquin and Mark Consuelos recently made their Broadway debuts in two separate plays.
  • Both Mark and Kelly Ripa have gushed over Joaquin’s performance on social media and on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Another member of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ family has seen Joaquin Consuelos take his Broadway bow.

In a Sunday, April 26, Instagram Story post, the couple’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, revealed that she saw Joaquin’s performance in Death of a Salesman on Broadway. “INCREDIBLE @joaquinconsuelos,” Lola, who resides in London, captioned a photo of the show’s Playbill.

In another Instagram Story upload, Lola shared a quick clip of Joaquin showing her around backstage, writing, “#swag @joaquinconsuelos.” (Ripa reposted Lola’s Playbill pic via her own Instagram Story.)

Back in January, Ripa announced on Live With Kelly and Mark that Joaquin and Mark would be making their Broadway debuts in the plays Death of a Salesman and Fallen Angels, respectively. After initially being banned by Joaquin from attending his play’s first preview, Ripa gushed over Joaquin’s performance on Live‘s March 11 episode after seeing the show the night prior.

“It was unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. The entire production is incredible, and just to see Joaquin up there, it took my breath away, took my breath away,” she told viewers, adding, “It’s Death of a Salesman. It’s right there in the title. Death of a Salesman is not a comedy. There are a lot of laughs. There’s a lot of laughs, but [it’s] Death of a Salesman. I didn’t understand it when you said it, but I smiled my way through the whole thing because just to see our kid on stage just thrilled me.”

Lola Consuelos, Instagram Story, April 26. 2026.

Courtesy of Lola Consuelos/Instagram

Both Ripa and Mark celebrated their youngest son at the show’s opening night party earlier this month. (Joaquin is the youngest of the couple’s three kids, including Lola and their eldest son, Michael.)

Kelly Ripa Gives a Review of Mark Consuelos' Broadway Performance
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Kelly Ripa Gives a Review of Mark Consuelos' Broadway Performance

“Scenes from opening night of the brilliant @salesmanonbroadway directed by the incomparable Joe Mantello,” Ripa captioned Instagram photos from the event on April 10. “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on this astonishing revival, and to @joaquinconsuelos on your broadway debut! Thank you @bruglikas for capturing the moments.”

In the post’s comments, Mark wrote, “Surreal moment.. so proud.”

Ripa continued to sing Joaquin’s praises on the April 13 episode of Live. “When your child says, ‘I’m gonna go to drama school,’ you think to yourself, ‘Oh, my god. We have failed as parents.’ And so, to get any job was, like, inconceivable to us,” she quipped. “I mean, we were just like, ‘You’re going to have to get a job.’ And then, he books a Broadway show, and it was just remarkable for us to watch.”

Joaquin Consuelos on Lola Consuelos' Instagram Story, April 26, 2026.

Courtesy of Lola Consuelos/Instagram

Ripa also joked that Joaquin gave her and Mark “Strict parameters” to follow at the party. “He’s like, ‘All right. Well, when you get there, you know, just be cool,’” she stated. “We were so cool! I thought we were pretty cool. We left him mostly alone. I mean, I did hug him, and I was like, ‘I’m so proud of you. Congratulations.’ He was like, ‘All right. Okay.’ Meanwhile, everybody else was allowed to hug him and tell him how proud they were all night, and that was fine.”

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