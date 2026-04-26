‘Watson’ Just Delivered Another Major Sherlock Holmes Twist Ahead of Series Finale

What To Know The penultimate episode of Watson ends with a shocking reveal about Sherlock Holmes.

The upcoming series finale teases the arrival of a figure from Watson and Sherlock’s past, with Eddie Izzard guest starring as Sebastian Moran.

Who knows what’s going on on Watson anymore? Well, maybe. We’re actually not too surprised at the latest twist when it comes to Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who seemingly returned from the dead only to be a symptom of Dr. John Watson’s (Morris Chestnut) glioblastoma he’s reluctant to treat. But the penultimate episode of the series — it was sadly canceled after two seasons — delivered yet another twist in that story. Warning: Spoilers for Watson Season 2 Episode 19 ahead!

Just as Nurse Carlin DaCosta (Margot Bingham) is proposing to Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster) after he’s a great support during an HIV scare after an incident treating a patient, he’s interrupted because he’s needed the ER” “There’s some guy down there, and he’s in bad shape. We don’t know who he is, we don’t know why he’s here, but he’s holding a piece of paper and it’s got your name on it and your phone number.”

DaCosta encourages Shinwell to go, promising they can finish later, like on the days off he’s talked her into taking. “Please don’t come to your senses while I’m down there,” he asks before he leaves.

And when he gets down to the ER, he’s shocked to see none other than Sherlock Holmes, whom they’d all assumed was really dead and just a byproduct of Watson’s tumor, sitting on a gurney, looking rough and confused. “My god,” Shinwell says, walking over. “Sherlock? Guv? Are you alright?” Sherlock looks at him and asks, “Do I know you?”

So does Sherlock have amnesia? Can we trust that he’s being honest? What will Watson’s reaction to seeing him be?

It does have us thinking about the Watson series finale logline for “The Cobalt Fissure,” airing on Sunday, May 3: “A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes’ past.” Eddie Izzard guest stars as Sebastian Moran. Did Sebastian find Sherlock recently or has known where he’s been this entire time?

We’ll have to wait and see. For now, head to the comments section with your predictions about the finale. Did you suspect Sherlock was really alive all this time even after Watson’s brain tumor reveal?

Watson, Series Finale, Sunday, May 3, 10/9c, CBS