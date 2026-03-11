‘Live’: Kelly Ripa Gives Sneak Peek at Son Joaquin’s Broadway Debut

What To Know Kelly Ripa watched her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, perform in Death of a Salesman on Broadway, despite his initial request for her to wait until opening night.

Both Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, expressed immense pride and joy at seeing Joaquin perform.

Mark is also preparing for his own Broadway debut in Fallen Angels, and will continue to cohost Live With Kelly and Mark during the show’s run.

Kelly Ripa finally got the chance to see her youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, take to the Broadway stage.

Earlier this week, Ripa revealed on Live With Kelly and Mark that Joaquin forbade her from seeing previews of his Broadway play, Death of a Salesman. “I said to him, ‘I want to come to first preview.’ And he said, ‘Mom, no.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s previews. Just wait ‘til opening night,’” she shared on Monday, March 9. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want to wait ‘til opening night. I’d like to see a preview and then go to opening night.’ But I respected his wishes.”

On Tuesday, March 10, Ripa revealed via her Instagram Story that she was in the audience of that night’s performance of Death of a Salesman. “Hot preview alert,” she captioned a photo of herself holding her Playbill.

Ripa detailed the night out on Live‘s Wednesday, March 11, episode, stating, “I didn’t ask for permission. I just went. I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m a ticket buyer, too, and I’m going.’”

Her husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, was in attendance at the show’s first preview and also joined her on Tuesday night. “You said I undersold it,” he said of their outing, to which Ripa replied, “I believed you, but I was like, ‘Oh, you’re just being a proud dad.’” (Ripa and Mark also share son Michael and daughter Lola.)

Ripa went on to gush over the show, stating, “It was unbelievable. It’s unbelievable. The entire production is incredible, and just to see Joaquin up there, it took my breath away, took my breath away.”

Mark previously said on Monday’s Live episode that he had a smile on his face watching Joaquin’s Broadway debut. Ripa said she had the same reaction, despite the show’s more serious story.

“It’s Death of a Salesman. It’s right there in the title. Death of a Salesman is not a comedy. There are a lot of laughs. There’s a lot of laughs, but [it’s] Death of a Salesman,” she said. “I didn’t understand it when you said it, but I smiled my way through the whole thing because just to see our kid on stage just thrilled me.”

She continued, “We saw people there who knew Joaquin since he was born, and we were talking about it, like, if you had told me when he was a newborn, ‘Oh, 22 years from now, he’ll be starring on Broadway in Death of a Salesman,’ I would’ve thought you were on drugs.”

Death of a Salesman began previews on Friday, March 6, and opens on April 9. Mark, for his part, is in rehearsals for his own Broadway debut in the play Fallen Angels, which begins previews on March 27 and opens on April 19.

Ripa seemingly confirmed that Mark will continue to cohost Live during the show’s run. “It’s gonna be one of the great social experiments on television,” she joked.

While Mark said the show’s tech week will be a “grind,” things will run smoothly once performances begin. “I’m gonna be fine,” he told Ripa.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, Check Local Listings