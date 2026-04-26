What To Know Jim is found dead in the barn with a warning painted on the wall.

Jade connects the message to recent events, believing that his and Tabitha’s search for truth triggered these events.

As the town unravels with new threats and manipulations, Ethan receives a cryptic mission.

Fans of FROM were in for the shock of their lives after the Season 4 premiere, “The Arrival,” introduced a terrifying new threat for the trapped citizens of Fromville. Now, not only are the remaining residents living in fear of the nocturnal creatures that stalk the town, but they have unknowingly welcomed another one of its monsters into their midst, and it couldn’t be happier.

In Episode 2, “Fray,” Boyd (Harold Perrineau) is forced to reckon with what he did to Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons), Acosta (Samantha Brown) slowly begins to unravel, Julie (Hannah Cheramy) tests her new abilities with Randall (A.J. Simmons), and, in a devastating twist, Jim (Eion Bailey) returns home. Warning: There are many spoilers for FROM Season 4 Episode 2 ahead.

The next morning, Sophia’s (Julia Doyle) “father” is discovered dead, and his “daughter” appears distraught. Or at least, she does a convincing job pretending to be, crying in Kenny’s (Ricky He) arms. In that moment, the mask slips and the Man in Yellow can be seen smirking from behind the teen’s eyes.

Meanwhile, Boyd tries to convince Elgin to lie about how he lost his eye and what happened to his hand. They need to keep morale up, and the truth that the sheriff took a hammer to a teen, and that a teenage family annihilator lost his eye with pliers after being manipulated by a creature, would not go over well. Boyd makes it clear that if Elgin refuses, he will tell everyone that Elgin killed Tillie (Deborah Grover). The two reach an uneasy agreement just as a grim discovery rocks the town…

In the morning, a bloody bag is discovered hanging from the motel sign. With Jim still missing, his children, Ethan (Simon Webster) and Julie, begin to scream, so they are sent away while the others take the bag down, fearing it is their father. Instead, it contains goat and ram parts.

As it turns out, Ethan and Julie make their way to the barn, where Jim’s body is displayed for the town to find. The words “Knowledge comes at a cost” are painted on the wall.

Jade believes the message is meant for him and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno), based on their discovery that they are reincarnations of former town residents, so he asks to speak with Boyd. He shares his revelations, connecting the haunting children and the word “Anghkooey,” meaning “remember,” to a repeating cycle that binds him and Tabitha to the town. He believes their search for answers has triggered deadly consequences, including Jim’s death, reinforcing the idea that pushing for the truth invites retaliation from the forces at play.

Tabitha, devastated by her loss, lashes out at Jade (David Alpay) and struggles to hold her family together, vowing to protect her children despite having no clear path forward. In a truly heartbreaking moment, she visits Jim’s body for a final goodbye. “I loved you since the first moment I saw you. Through so much fighting and pain, you were still my person. You were my everything. I am so afraid you did not know that. How am I supposed to do this without you here? We are going to be okay, Julie and Ethan. I do not know how, but I am going to find a way to take care of them and keep them safe.”

Angry about what Boyd did to Elgin, furious at being trapped in this godforsaken town, and pushed to the edge, Acosta steals an ambulance and attempts to drive out. With Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) beside her, trying to talk her down, the former officer drives in circles, unable to escape the fiendish loop of the town. Boyd eventually stops the ambulance with a nail board and handcuffs Acosta in an effort to calm her down.

Meanwhile, Julie goes on a side quest with Randall, exploring her storywalking abilities in a desperate attempt to save her father. She asks Randall to return to the ruins with her, and once there, what she has, which looks like a seizure to him, but is something entirely different to Julie. She slips into another moment in time, revisiting a point when her father is alive, only to be attacked by one of the town’s creatures. She can access these moments, but whether she can control or use them remains unclear.

As the town continues to unravel (as per usual), Sophia’s quiet manipulation begins to take shape. She forms a bond with Sara (Avery Konrad), playing the wounded girl to draw her in. Sara, already fragile from past manipulations that caused her to kill her brother, among others, opens up, admitting that things are getting worse. Sophia listens, then subtly begins planting seeds of doubt.

After the horrific discovery in the barn, Victor (Scott McCord) falls into a distressed state, suggesting he knows more than he has revealed. Agitated and shaken, he lashes out at his father, Henry (Robert Joy), insisting he never should have come to this place. Victor also knows who wrote the message on the wall, and leaves everyone with a chilling warning: “He takes everything good.”

Not to be left out, a grieving Ethan sets off on his own side quest, heading to his family’s crashed RV to retrieve a CB radio. While there, he encounters his deceased father, Jim. Jim urges Ethan to support his sister and mother. Recalling the night they arrived, Jim brings up Ethan’s dream about the Lake of Tears and asks him why he had it. “It’s here, and I need you to find it.” Then Jim disappears. Tabitha finds Ethan, who now has a mission.

FROM, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, MGM+