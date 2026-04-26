What To Know Euphoria star Jessica Blair Herman breaks down her role in Nate and Cassie’s Season 3 wedding.

Plus, she discusses her character Heather’s position surrounding Nate’s debt reveal, and much more.

Euphoria‘s latest episode made way for one of TV’s biggest wedding events in 2026 as Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) tied the knot in front of their high school friends and some new acquaintances in the installment, “The Ballad of Paladin,” including bridesmaid Heather (Jessica Blair Herman). Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 Episode 3 ahead!

While the event was already shrouded in tension as Nate’s debts exposed a crack in his and Cassie’s facade, his secrets soon came to light when Naz (Jack Topalian) crashed the event. It forced Nate to admit that he’s floundering and owes the man hundreds of thousands of dollars just moments before he and Cassie take to the dance floor. This is not long after the actual ceremony, which saw Cassie’s mom, Suze (Alanna Ubach), plant seeds of doubt for Cassie as she walked down the aisle.

But Cassie wasn’t the only person made aware of Nate’s predicament, as Heather warned her husband, Fred (Justin Sintic), that something was shady about the business he was running. As a colleague of Nate’s, Fred has plenty to lose when it comes to being tied to Nate, and it seems that Heather’s alarm bells were going off.

Things went from bad to worse when Nate and Cassie got home to their mansion, and Naz was waiting for them with henchmen who attacked them and went after Nate, and even cut off his toe. Below, Herman takes us inside the wedding itself and hints at potential trouble to come as Heather finds herself tied to the newlyweds.

How was Heather introduced to you as a character? How was she described on the page, and what did you decide to incorporate into her onscreen personality?

Jessica Blair Herman: Heather was pitched as Real Housewives of Orange County, right-wing implied, not necessarily written, wealthy, comes from an affluent neighborhood in the suburbs, and the rest was sort of my creative interpretation of that first scene, lying down on our lounge chairs. That first scene was the audition sides, so I sort of got a feel for Fred, and my point of view on social media, and clearly, if my husband were to tell me what I could and could not post on social media, I would castrate him.

So that immediately gave me an insight into who she was, and I felt like that’s a strong woman. Those types of women that you do see on The Real Housewives that are very strong-willed, take control of their persona on a social media platform, and her relationship with Cassie in this suburban neighborhood feeling like she can give her opinion about OnlyFans, but also holding her tongue, and I think in that it gave me a lot of creative freedom to have thoughts going on in my head and judgments, but to restrain them, because we keep up a facade.

How does the revelation about Nate’s debt impact the dynamic between these couples moving forward?

I think it touches on Sam [Levinson]’s themes of the entrepreneurial spirit of money and what kind of consequences those have with that vast amount of money, and what comes into play as adults versus when they were playing high school students. Now in real life, your adult consequences go into really much darker places, and for Heather and Fred, they have a family, we have kids, and so that that [raises] those stakes automatically.

What was it like being on set for the wedding itself and to see the designs with the florals after Cassie’s determination to drop fifty thousand dollars on flowers alone?

The set designer and the decor…. I mean, the way they’re able to capture that set was extraordinary. Between her walking down the aisle, and then the scenes in the ballroom are really extravagant, and I think we know so many women who are like, it’s supposed to be the best day of your life. So automatically, the stakes are higher, and I think that’s a testament to what Sam is able to do, to bring together what we perceive as the greatest moments of our life, and how they can tumble very quickly, and what Sydney does in a really extraordinary, vulnerable way is she’s crumbling inside, and you can see it in her performance.

I feel very lucky to have worked with her and been able to see such an open heart in those moments, and take after take, she is just able to dive deeper and deeper into her emotional vessel, and her physical performance is astounding. But, for me, going into it as Heather, I’m playing her bridesmaid and the pressure that goes into that, and then the amount of pressure that Cassie put on this day for herself, and just moment by moment, she’s getting knocked down, and as the actor, I can totally sympathize with a woman going through that on their wedding day, but I think as the character, I really felt, she had wronged us and our family.

When Heather first learns about Cassie’s OnlyFans content, she’s extremely judgmental. Would Heather put that aside if she knew it would help secure her family’s financial status?

I’m pretty sure Heather thinks it’s porn; this sex stuff on the internet is just porn. I think also, Sam Levinson is able to really turn the mirror on us culturally and on our society. I think maybe some of those suburban wealthy, as long as they get their money back, feel good because it’s about presentation. It’s about how I look, and even that scene with us in the kitchen in Episode 2, and I lie to her, she’s like, “Did you tell?” And I’m like, “I swear to god I would never,” and I blatantly lie. It reminds me of the reality TV shows we watch, where there’s so much lying to keep up a persona.

What was the energy like in the room for some of those touchstone moments at the wedding, particularly that choreographed dance Nate and Cassie perform?

I think it’s the juxtaposition again, you get to see a really devastating moment and something that normally everyone’s involved in, and Suze and the James Brown impersonator between the choreographed dance… I love being on a soundstage, I love being on set. It is really my happy place besides being around my children, but it’s such a gift to watch everyone in harmony, the synchronization between the cast and the crew. You get to see everybody doing their best work, but also enjoying it. Everyone’s playing and having fun and in character, and you really get to see the nuances and specificity of every decision Sam makes is for a reason, and watching that scene was really fun.

Nate and Cassie are definitely younger than Heather and Fred. What drew this older couple to these up-and-comers, and why were they so willing to put their trust in them?

From Heather’s perspective, when someone like Nate and Cassie comes into the neighborhood, your eyes turn, and you’re like, “Who is this new couple?” They come across so well, they’re obviously very attractive, but like they come in with this exuberance and confidence that I think people in real life, like Heather and Fred, automatically want to be like a magnet to them because you think either they’re the next great thing, or they’re doing something right. We’ve made our money, but now maybe this is the next venture where we make more money.

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO