What To Know On Live With Kelly and Mark, Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night of his Broadway play, Fallen Angels.

Kelly Ripa praised the performances of Consuelos and the play’s star-studded cast.

Consuelos shared his experience preparing for the role, including overcoming his fear of doing a French accent.

Mark Consuelos had an eventful weekend before filming the Monday, April 20, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

On Sunday, April 19, Consuelos celebrated the opening night of his Broadway play, Fallen Angels. “Let’s give it up for the Broadway star, Mark Consuelos!” Ripa exclaimed at the top of Live‘s Monday episode. “You did it! Incredible, incredible, incredible.”

Consuelos, for his part, said of opening night, “We’ve done the play, at the point, and the play’s locked. We’ve done it 25 times by the time we did our opening night, so we were very comfortable. I think it’s just relief that it’s finally there.”

Ripa pointed out that the play has received rave reviews from outlets such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian. “I mean, it’s amazing to me, amazing,” she gushed.

Consuelos went on to share his appreciation for the play’s “really great cast,” adding, “And if you want to laugh for 90 minutes and forget about what’s going on in the outside world, it’s a good place to [be].”

Ripa sang her own praises, telling viewers, “Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara and Tracee Chimo, they’re like my favorite throuple. They really are. They’re extraordinary, these three women.” Complimenting Consuelos, she added, “And you are just the icing on the cake. You come in and you knocked my socks off. There’s a moment where I’m like, ‘Is he French?’ Because I’m so convinced that you’re French.”

Consuelos said learning how to do a French accent for his character was his “biggest fear,” but he pulled it off after working for four months with a French tutor via Zoom. Consuelos got to meet the tutor for the first time at Sunday’s opening night.

Ripa went on to show several photos from opening night, including pics of Consuelos on the red carpet with the Fallen Angels cast. Ripa, meanwhile, snapped a photo with Byrne and O’Hara’s respective spouses, Bobby Cannavale and Greg Naughton.

“There we are, being supportive, all very nervous,” she quipped. “Everybody else seemed kind of calm, but I was, like, shaking like a leaf.”

The couple wrapped up the opening night conversation by praising the play’s director, Scott Ellis. “He understands comedy like nobody else,” Ripa, who worked with Ellis on her former sitcom Hope & Faith, stated.

“He’s great with actors, and you completely trust him, implicitly, with everything that he tells me,” Consuelos said. “So, I’m really grateful to Scott.”

On Sunday, Ripa gave fans a glimpse into the opening night celebrations via her Instagram Story. “Opening night vibes,” she captioned a selfie she took on her drive to the theater.

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