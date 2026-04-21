What To Know On Live With Kelly and Mark, Quinta Brunson revealed her childhood dream of becoming a weather reporter.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa surprised Brunson with the chance to show off her weather reporting skills on the show.

The Abbott Elementary star made the hosts and viewers laugh with her spot-on, impromptu report.

Quinta Brunson may be known for playing a teacher on Abbott Elementary, but she nearly pursued a different TV passion away from acting.

“When you were growing up, did you have a fantasy job that you wanted to do? Did you see yourself doing what you’re doing now, or something else?” Mark Consuelos asked her on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. Brunson replied, “I did see myself eventually becoming something on screen. I really wanted to be a weatherperson.”

Brunson shared that when she was younger, she admired a local Philadelphia weather reporter named Sue Serio. I thought she was the bee’s knees,” she gushed.

Consuelos followed up her comments by revealing a secret surprise he and Kelly Ripa had planned. “So, Quinta, I don’t know if you know this. This is a show where we make dreams come true. We make dreams come true,” he stated. “So, we’re gonna set up our weather wall for you to see if you can [do it].”

The back wall of the show’s set changed to display the day’s New York City forecast. “Get in place, and we’re gonna be like newscasters,” Ripa said before getting into character. “Now, let’s head over to Quinta Brunson at the weather wall. Quinta, what’s the week look like?”

Brunson left the show’s hosts in laughter with her impromptu weather report. “Well, Kelly, I’m glad you asked. It’s gonna be a chilly week here in New York, but it’s gonna be a great week here in New York. And it looks like we’re just talking about today,” she began. “So, today here in New York, you might want to grab a jacket at 9 a.m. It’s gonna be a little bit chilly. But don’t worry. At 3 p.m., it’s getting all the way up to 52. Don’t get too excited, though, because at 7 p.m., it’s gonna drop to 48, and you know what that means. You’re gonna put that jacket back on.”

She concluded her initial report by stating, “At 9 p.m., you should be in watching the [NBA] Playoffs, so you won’t have to worry about it being 46 degrees. That’s the weather!”

Consuelos and Ripa applauded Brunson’s skills before another screen displaying temperatures across the East Coast appeared. “So, we got a cold front,” Brunson said, while gesturing the moving weather. “Up in Sussex, you might want to build a snowman. White Plains, great place. White Plains, it’s gonna be 37. You might wanna grab a jacket. I guess that’s all I know how to say. And Bridgeport, you might want to grab a jacket.”

Brunson’s weatherperson dreams came up during a discussion about her childhood in Philadelphia, which also serves as the city for her ABC series, Abbott Elementary. “I was an ambitious kid. I was an A student, but I wasn’t the perfect student,” the actress revealed. “I just got As, but I tended to cut school a lot.”

Brunson noted that she was “doing more school” despite skipping class. “I used to like to just walk around Philadelphia, and Philadelphia is a very educational city,” she explained. “You could, if you wanted to, just be in the house of a famous abolitionist, or just be, I don’t know, somewhere where Betsy Ross was chilling with somebody. I really enjoyed just walking around the city, but I kept my grades. I would cut school, bring my homework back in the morning, get my As.”

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Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30, ABC