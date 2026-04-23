‘Chicago Fire’ Stars Preview ‘Epic’ Finale: ‘It Touches on Everything We Do Best’

What To Know Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon tease the Chicago Fire Season 14 finale.

The stars also weigh in on 51’s new battalion chief, Hopkins, who has it out for Severide.

Like all of Dick Wolf‘s shows, Chicago Fire knows how to leave its fans with a season finale that will have them talking all summer. Now, it sounds like this season’s closer will be no different, and it’s a very good thing it’s already been renewed for Season 15.

“The finale’s crazy. There’s some fire. It’s an epic finale episode, and I think the fans will be very happy with it or excited by it or entertained by it at least,” Jocelyn Hudon told TV Insider while she and Hanako Greensmith discussed Novak and Violet’s intense April 22 episode.

Greensmith added, “I think it touches on everything we do best.” When it comes to a cliffhanger, all she’d tease is, “It’ll definitely leave the fans wanting more.”

We can’t help but think it could have something to do with the new battalion chief at 51 following Pascal’s (Dermot Mulroney) exit, Hopkins (Rob Morgan), who has a vendetta against Severide (Taylor Kinney) due to his history with his late father, Benny (Treat Williams). He’s now putting Severide under review, and it feels like the perfect situation for 51 to rally against their new boss.

“I think at the end of the day, what our show does so well is showcasing what family means and looks like to this particular group of feisty, loyal people. And I don’t think you will lose any faith in that theme of the show,” Greensmith promised.

Violet and Novak have mostly been separate from that storyline thus far, so neither character has formulated an opinion just yet, the stars shared. Rather, they’ve been enjoying it as viewers.

“Reading it personally as Jocelyn, I’m like, ‘Ooh, I’m scared. I don’t like what’s going on right now,'” Hudon admits. “I mean, I enjoy that he likes Kidd [Miranda Rae Mayo], but the rest of it, him going after Severide definitely makes me nervous.”

Looking ahead, expect “some great personal stuff” for Novak in Episode 20, and Hudon shares that she “really enjoyed filming” it.

“You’ll also see our wonderful lead characters really, I think, step forward in a way that’ll be really exciting for the storyline and for the audience, and it’ll really tie in, I think, what we need to see for the finale. So it’ll all end on an exciting story that I can’t give away,” Greensmith teased.

What are you hoping to see in the rest of Chicago Fire Season 14? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC