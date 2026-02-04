Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-in-Law Could Be ‘Prime Suspect’ Claims Ashleigh Banfield

Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy
  • Former NewsNation reporter Ashleigh Banfield named Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as a potential “prime suspect” in the disappearance of Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
  • Authorities have reportedly seized a car belonging to Savannah’s sister, Annie, and found that security cameras at Nancy’s home were smashed or removed.
  • A ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin was received by TMZ, and Savannah Guthrie has taken a hiatus from the Today show following her mother’s disappearance.

There is a potentially explosive new development in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie‘s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, as a former CNN and NewsNation journalist has named Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as a potential suspect.

Ashleigh Banfield, who previously hosted Banfield on NewsNation, shared some unverified information on her podcast, Drop Dead Serious, on Wednesday (February 4). According to Parade, Banfield claims a “law enforcement” source told her that authorities have seized a car belonging to Savannah’s sister, Annie.

She added that the source claimed there was some connection between the car and Annie’s husband, Cioni, who the police may be treating as a “prime suspect” in the case.

Banfield made it clear that “These are just musings and not evidence,” while also noting that it’s normal for family to be vetted in cases of this nature.

The veteran reporter also stated that Annie was the last person to have seen Nancy on Saturday night (January 31). Annie reportedly had dinner with Nancy that night, but it’s not known if Cioni was also present.

Banfield added that the cameras in Nancy’s home had been “smashed.” Police previously confirmed that a doorbell camera on Nancy’s property had been removed.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (February 3) the its journalists received an alleged ransom note. The note promised to return Nancy to her family in exchange for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, valued in the “millions.”

Nancy’s family reported her missing on Sunday (February 1) after she failed to show up to her regular Sunday church service. Savannah has since taken a hiatus from the Today show and dropped out of covering Friday’s (February 6) 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

