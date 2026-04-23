Nancy Guthrie Fought Back Against Kidnapper, DNA Evidence Shows

What To Know Former FBI agent Jim Clemente believes Nancy Guthrie fought back against her kidnapper, as indicated by blood evidence.

Clemente’s analysis of blood patterns suggests Nancy was injured, possibly punched, and coughed up blood while close to the ground.

He concludes that the evidence points to a single kidnapper, as there are no signs of multiple offenders at the scene.

A retired FBI agent and profiler believes that Nancy Guthrie put up a fight against her kidnapper when she was seemingly abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

Speaking to NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin on the latest episode of Brian Entin Investigates, former FBI agent Jim Clemente shared his thoughts on the blood found outside Nancy’s property and what it tells him about the crime.

After examining a video of the scene, which shows blood droplets outside Nancy’s front porch, some of which appeared to be smeared, Clemente said, “At this point, Nancy’s face was very close to the ground, within a foot of the ground. This could be she was either on her knees, hunched over, or actually lying on the ground.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since the early hours of February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home. While investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

Clemente noted how blood spatter “can be created when somebody actually aspirates blood and then coughs it up.” He stated his belief is that Nancy coughed up the blood, causing it to go in different directions.

“Where that blood pattern disappears, I believe she was likely picked up and carried the rest of the way, perhaps with her face up so that there was no more blood deposited on that walkway,” he added.

Clemente said that Nancy was most likely controlled at gunpoint by the offender, and once he got her to the front door, “she realized he was trying to take her out of the house.”

“I believe that Nancy fought him, either inside the door or just outside, depending on where the first appearance of this blood splatter evidence is,” he stated. “And at that point, she was likely either blitzed with overwhelming force, punched in the face or the nose, and she began bleeding. She went down, either on her knees or just hunched over. And then coughed up this blood, which is why we see this pattern.”

Clemente also said he believes the evidence points to only one kidnapper. “If there were two people, you would think one of them would have control of her, complete control of her inside the house and brought her outside and would not have lost that control,” he explained. “But here, she’s clearly on the ground coughing this blood up.”

He added, “There’s no evidence to me that there are more than one offender here. If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains… that would tell me something. I don’t see it. I’m not aware of that evidence.”