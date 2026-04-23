‘Today’s Sheinelle Jones Celebrates Major Career Accomplishment Away From Show

What To Know Today‘s Sheinelle Jones celebrated becoming a New York Times best-selling author.

Jones released her debut book, Through Mom’s Eyes, earlier this month.

The book’s release was previously delayed as Jones’ late husband, Uche Ojeh, privately battled brain cancer.

Sheinelle Jones has earned a new title thanks to her first-ever book, Through Mom’s Eyes.

In a Wedensday, April 22, Instagram post, the Today host revealed that she has officially become a New York Times best-selling author. “This – is because of your support. Thank you so much. #1 New York Times Best Seller!!!!” she captioned a clip of her reaction to the news. “It’s just beyond. My dream – has been to uplift & empower women. You’ve made my dream come true.”

In the video, Jones sat on a staircase as a member of her team told her over the phone, “You debuted at No. 1.” Jones screamed with excitement before hugging her youngest son, Uche. “What? What? Oh, my god!” she exclaimed.

From upstairs, Jones’ daughter, Clara, asked, “What just happened?” Jones replied, “I’m No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.” Clara congratulated her mom, stating, “Oh, that’s so cool!”

The clip ended with Jones thanking Clara before adding, “That’s crazy. That’s amazing. I’m dropping my readers.” (Jones shares her three kids, including son Kayin, with her late husband, Uche Ojeh.)

Celebrities and fans filled the post’s comments with their congratulations. “Way to go, friend!!!!” wrote Sterling K. Brown. Bozoma Saint John said, “YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!! SO PROUD YOU SIS!!! Let this be the sign… your dreams can STILL come true. God bless you!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheinelle Jones (@sheinelle_o)

Susan Kelechi Watson shared, “Weeeeeeeee!!! The blessings flooooow!” Yvonne Orji gushed, “Yeaaasssssssss!!! AND. DIIIIIIIIIDDDDD.” Justin Sylvester, for his part, commented several clapping hands emojis.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations @sheinelle_o You are so deserving!” Another added, “Beyond excited for you!!! Congratulations.” Someone else shared, “Congratulations!! I’m loving reading it!”

A different person posted, “Wohooooooooooo amazing Sheinelle! Well deserved!” A separate commenter stated, “Here you go Gurl, it’s all for and about YOU!=Uche, is smiling down so proudly ~ CONGRATS!!”

Through Mom’s Eyes was originally scheduled to be released last year, but the book was delayed as Jones supported Ojeh through his private battle with brain cancer. Ojeh died at the age of 45 in May 2025, and she returned to Today that September. Jones began her new role as Jenna Bush Hager‘s fourth hour of Today co-host in January.

Ahead of the book’s April 14 release, Jones opened up about how Ojeh and her late grandmother, Josephine Vonceal Pace Brown (who died at the age of 96 in December 2025), inspired her to release the book.

“I wrote this when my life was, frankly, falling apart, and motherhood doesn’t stop. That’s what I’ve learned,” she said on the March 23 episode of Today. “If anything, the volume turns up when life gets hard. And there were times when I felt alone, and the pages of this book made me feel less alone.”

The book is dedicated to Jones’ children and features a sweet message for Ojeh.

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