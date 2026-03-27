‘Today’: Sheinelle Jones Reveals She Got ‘Special Sign’ From Late Husband in Jamaica

What To Know Today With Jenna & Sheinelle aired its second episode from Jamaica on Friday, March 27.

Jones opened up about how yellow butterflies remind her of her late husband, Uche Ojeh.

During the episode, Jenna Bush Hager interrupted Jones to point out a special moment that was happening.

The second of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle‘s girls trip shows in Jamaica got off to an emotional start for Sheinelle Jones.

“I feel like we have squeezed the most we possibly could out of 48 hours,” Jones stated at the top of the show’s Friday, March 27, episode, which was prerecorded. Jenna Bush Hager added, “We’ve done a lot in this beautiful country.”

While speaking of her and Bush Hager’s Jamaica adventures, Jones shared, “So, Jenna and I were out yesterday in nature, and I see butterflies. Long story, another time, I’ll tell you…” After Bush Hqger encouraged her to “go ahead” with her story, Jones said, “I see butterflies. I feel like it reminds me of [my late husband] Uche [Ojeh] and the things I love, especially yellow butterflies.”

Jones noted that Jamaica “gives her butterflies,” before joking that Bush Hager has a habit for spotting another kind of animal. “So yesterday, we were at Dunn’s River, and so, I’m like, ‘There’s a yellow butterfly! There’s a yellow butterfly!’ Jenna’s like, ‘There’s a spider! There’s a spider!'” she quipped.

Bush Hager retorted, “I’m from Texas, I know a spider. They’re big!” Jones went on to quip, “I was about to say, no pun intended, Jenna has a ‘spidey-sense’ about spiders because I don’t even see them.”

As the cohosts moved on to a different topic, Bush Hager interrupted Jones mid-sentence after audience members pointed out something special. “A yellow butterfly!” she exclaimed while pointing to it flying above her and Jones. “Where? Where?” Jones shouted before clutching her chest.

“I don’t want to cry on television. I told you guys! I told you! I told you!” Jones said. “I love that you guys saw it for me. I told you, this is a magical place. Come to Jamaica, I’m telling you.” Bush Hager wrapped up the emotional moment by stating, “That was beautiful.”

Jones previously took several months off from Today in late 2024 through early 2025 to deal with an undisclosed family health matter. In May 2025, Savannah Guthrie broke news on Today that Ojeh died at the age of 45 following a private battle with brain cancer.

Jones and Ojeh met as students at Northwestern University and got married in 2007. The couple went on to welcome three kids — son Kayin and twins Clara and Uche.

Jones returned to Today in September 2025. “You guys have been my oxygen. And you guys at home, all the messages and prayers and I’m so thankful,” she told her colleagues at the time. “This is my dream, and I didn’t know how I would feel today. But walking through 30 Rock — I felt humbled by it, and I’m honored that we took this much time for me to be able to share our love story. And so, here I am.”

She made her fourth hour of Today guest-hosting debut with Bush Hager that same month. In December 2025, Jones was officially named as Bush Hager’s permanent fourth hour cohost, and the show relaunched as Jenna & Friends in January.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10am, NBC