Sheinelle Jones Delays ‘Today’ Spinoff Project as She Grieves Husband’s Death

Martin Holmes
Comments
Sheinelle Jones
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

Today

 More

Sheinelle Jones‘ book has been delayed for a second time as she continues to grieve her late husband, Uche Ojeh, who died earlier this year at 45 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

According to The U.S. Sun, publisher Penguin Random House has stated Jones’ book, Through Mom’s Eyes, will now be released on February 10, 2026. The book was originally scheduled for release on April 15, 2025, but was later pushed back to October 21, 2025.

The book is described as “an inspiring collection of heartfelt life-lessons from hard working moms who raised some of our favorite celebrities.” It is based on Jones’ recurring Today show segment where she interviewed celebrities’ mothers about raising successful kids, including the moms of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, Steph Curry, and more.

Jones shared three children with Ojeh, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with glioblastoma, a type of cancer that, according to the Mayo Clinic, “starts as a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord” and “grows quickly and can invade and destroy healthy tissue.”

Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh attend the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for NAACP LDF

On the May 23 edition of Today, Jones’ co-hosts shared the tragic news, with a tearful Savannah Guthrie saying, “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.”

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children,” Guthrie continued. “Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him.”

Did NBC's Dylan Dreyer Give Clues to Marriage Problems Live on 'Today'?
Related

Did NBC's Dylan Dreyer Give Clues to Marriage Problems Live on 'Today'?

Jones stepped away from the Today show in December 2024 to deal with a “family health matter.” She hasn’t returned to the show since, but she did acknowledge her colleagues’ announcement. “Thank you, for all of your love and support,” she wrote on Instagram.

The popular news anchor intends to come back to Today in the future, though a return date has not been specified. In May, Today‘s Dylan Dreyer told viewers, “One of us on the team talks to her every single day, and we’re there to support her. We’ll welcome her back with open arms the second she can get back to us.”

“She’s in mom mode right now,” Dreyer added in an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month. “She has three young kids that she has to care for. It’s a really tough time for the family.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC

Today - NBC

Today where to stream

Today

Sheinelle Jones




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kathleen Gati — 'General Hospital'
1
Kathleen Gati Is Making ‘General Hospital’ Wicked Fun Once More!
Matt Groening
2
‘The Simpsons’ Creator Makes Bold Predictions About Elon Musk, Statue of Liberty & Republican Parents
3
Will ‘Resident Alien’ Be Saved? Alan Tudyk & Cast Talk Season 5 Chances
Donald Trump
4
Donald Trump Wants ABC and NBC to Lose Their Broadcast Licenses
Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Devan Chandler Long for 'Ghosts' at SDCC 2025
5
Woodstone’s ‘Ghosts’ Bring the Spirit to Our SDCC Photo Studio