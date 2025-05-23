Today show cohost Sheinelle Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, has died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 45.

The NBC morning show announced the passing on-air on Friday (May 23), with Savannah Guthrie telling viewers, “With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord. It grows quickly and can invade and destroy healthy tissue. Glioblastoma forms from cells called astrocytes that support nerve cells.”

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person,” Guthrie continued. “We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life.”

Uche Ojeh, Sheinelle Jones’ husband of 17 years, has died following a battle with brain cancer. He was 45. https://t.co/Tq9l0UVc4O — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 23, 2025

Jones hasn’t appeared on Today since December 18. In January, she broke her silence on her absence, revealing she was dealing with a family health matter.

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

According to Today, Jones and Ojeh met at Northwestern University in the late 1990s and dated for eight years before Ojeh proposed on that same campus of their alma mater.

“I was a fake tour guide… I was just walking to class,” Jones told the Northwestern’s campus magazine in 2024 as she recalled how they first met. “I was like, ‘Are you guys lost?’ And I told him I would take him around because he was cute.”

They tied the knot in September 2007 and went on to welcome three children, son Kayin (born in August 2009) and twins, son Uche and daughter Clara (Born in July 2012).