‘Today’s Sheinelle Jones Shares Update About Project Away From Show

What To Know Sheinelle Jones announced the new release date for her debut book, Through Mom’s Eyes.

The book’s original April 2025 release date was previously delayed after the death of Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh.

The book features heartfelt interviews with the mothers of celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, Stephen Curry, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Sheinelle Jones just gave Today fans an exciting update on one of her previously announced projects.

Back in September 2024, Jones announced that her debut book, Through Mom’s Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans, would be released in April 2025. The book’s drop was twice delayed as Jones took time away from Today following her husband Uche Ojeh’s death in May 2025. (Jones returned to the NBC morning show in September 2025.)

In a Friday, January 30, Instagram post, Jones revealed that fans won’t have to wait too much longer to read her book. “Hi everyone! I wanted to share an update with you. 💗 My book, THROUGH MOM’S EYES, is officially coming out on April 14, 2026,” she announced. “Thank you all for being so understanding and supportive- especially if you preordered it, and watched the publication date change, so I could focus on my family.”

She continued, “Years ago, I set out to write this book about motherhood and what I’ve learned from women I admire — and you can probably imagine how it felt as my life got turned upside down ‘while’ I was writing it. I poured my heart into this book and I can’t wait to share it with you in April. You’re going to love what the women in this book have to say. It’ll make you laugh one moment and tear up too! It’s a beautiful combination of wisdom & humor.”

Jones also thanked fans in the post’s video. “I was so excited about this last year. Do you guys remember? And obviously, life started life-ing, and I didn’t want to postpone it, but I had to, and it was the right thing to do,” she stated. “And so, now, it is official. April 14, 2026, in time for this Mother’s Day. Yeah, it’s happening. It already meant the world to me, and now, as you can imagine, it means a lot.”

She concluded the video by saying, “I had to rework it just a little bit in the front because, obviously, my life changed, but I hope you’ll preorder it if you haven’t already, and more to come. But April 14, it’s happening!”

Fans shared their excitement for the book’s release in the post’s comments. “Nice! Are you narrating the audio version?? ☺️,” one person asked, to which Jones replied, “Yes! :-).” Another wrote, “It’s happening!🩷💚🩷💚.”

Someone else shared, “We ❤️ you so much! Can’t wait!” A different user wrote, “So glad you are thriving back at work!!” A separate person posted, “I am anxious to read it! I am sure it will be filled with wonderful words of insight and wisdom from mothers who have done it well, just like I know you are doing with your own children. 🥰.”

Through Mom’s Eyes features heartfelt and candid interviews between Jones and the mothers of several famous faces, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.

“If you are a mom, a grandmom, an auntie, a big sister, a cousin, if you take care of any children — and I say children ages 0 to even 62, because mothering never stops —this is my love letter to you,” Jones said on a September 2024 episode of Today.

