‘Today’: Sheinelle Jones Reveals ‘Important’ Email She Got From Her Daughter

What To Know On Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Sheinelle Jones shared an urgent email she recently received from her daughter, Clara.

Jones and guest host Willie Geist cracked up while exchanging funny messages from their kids.

All three of Jones’ children recently surprised her on the show to celebrate the release of her book, Through Mom’s Eyes.

Sheinelle Jones nearly stressed out over a recent email from her daughter, Clara.

On the Wednesday, April 22, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jones and Willie Geist (who filled in for Jenna Bush Hager) discussed how people are using an app to turn their text threads into songs.

“Have you gotten any good texts from your daughter lately?” Jones asked Willie, who shares his two kids — Lucie and George — with his wife, Christina Geist. Geist took out his phone and read some texts he recently received from his daughter.

“This is, like, two texts ago from my daughter, who’s in college. She wrote me this. She monitors — I’m not great at social media. She wrote this, ‘I think you butt-dialed some stuff on your Insta Story. Just a bunch of black screens with music,’” he shared, causing him and Jones to burst into laughter. “She’s always like, ‘Bro, what did you just post?’ I’m like, ‘Wait, I didn’t mean to. Did that go up?’ I’m like 100 years old.”

Jones, for her part, told Willie, “I have texts, but I also get emails from my children. I got this one the other day.” (Jones shares her son, Kayin, and twins, Clara and Uche, with her late husband, Uche Ojeh.)

She went on to share a screenshot of a recent email from Clara, the subject line of which read, “IT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT EMAIL YOULL EVER GET FROM YOUR DAUGHTER.” The email’s message was far less alarming, as Clara simply asked, “Did you sign up for parent teacher conferences?”

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Jones said she initially panicked upon seeing the email’s subject line. “I’m here at work. I log in, and then you see what the message said at the bottom. ‘Mom, did you sign up for my parent teacher conference?’ She knows her mother,” she shared.

Panic aside, Clara’s email proved to be helpful. “Here’s the truth. You know the answer? No! I didn’t even know it was parent teacher conference [time]. I’m busy,” Jones quipped.

Geist wrapped up the segment by telling Jones, “[Clara] better be careful about crying wolf. When it’s really important, you’re just gonna swipe, delete.”

Last week, all three of Jones’ children surprised her on Jenna & Friends to celebrate the release of her new book, Through Mother’s Eyes. Jones teared up as her kids walked into Studio 1A with a bouquet of flowers.

“I’m so happy for you, Mom. You’ve worked on this since quarantine, you know, we’ve had the ups and downs. I mean, I remember when you lost your computer. It broke, even,” Kayin told Jones. “We’ve obviously gone through so much, you know. It’s just, like, I’m so happy for you.”

When asked if any of them read Jones’ book, Clara said, “It’s good. I remember, I was on the plane, and it was in her bag, and there were no TVs on the flight, and my phone was dead. And I was just like, ‘I’ll read your book.’ So, I read it, and I actually really liked it.”

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10am, NBC