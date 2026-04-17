Has Kelsey Asbille Watched ‘Marshals’? Luke Grimes Shares Update

What To Know Luke Grimes reached out to Kelsey Asbille after learning her Yellowstone character would be killed off in the Marshals spinoff.

Now, Grimes reveals whether he knows if Asbille has watched Marshals yet.

Luke Grimes called Kelsey Asbille to check in after he learned that her Yellowstone character, Monica Dutton, was being killed off in his Marshals spinoff. Grimes previously told TV Insider that they “had a great conversation” and Asbille “handled it like a pro and totally understood,” but has Asbille watched Marshals? We checked in with Grimes on the red carpet of CBS Fest on April 15 for an update.

The Marshals series premiere revealed that Monica died of cancer between the end of Yellowstone and the start of the spinoff. Monica has been dead for one year in the Marshals timeline.

Marshals Season 1 is 10 episodes long and premiered in March 2026. Season 2 will premiere this fall on CBS. Grimes told TV Insider at CBS Fest on April 15 that he’s not sure if Asbille has ever watched the series after her character was killed off.

When asked if he knows if Asbille has watched Marshals, Grimes told TV Insider, “I don’t know, I don’t think so.”

“She’s a good friend of mine,” he added, “and you know we keep in touch, but I haven’t asked her if she’s watched the show.”

Monica’s death was a heartbreaking storyline for Grimes to read when Marshals was still in its early stages.

“I was heartbroken for myself and for [Kelsey],” Grimes previously told us. “It felt like, ‘I don’t even know what that would look like doing it without her, what that would feel like.’ Kelsey’s become one of my best friends. She’s the coolest actor I’ve ever worked with. She’s down to earth, sweet, and kind to every other actor and the crew.”

“I worked up the courage to call. I didn’t know how she was going to feel about it. I had to see how she was doing,” Grimes said.

“We had a great conversation,” he added. “In true Kelsey fashion, she handled it like a pro and totally understood. She’s going to do just fine. She is so talented, gorgeous, and awesome. She’s going to work. That’s not an issue.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

— Reporting by Erin Maxwell