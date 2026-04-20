‘The Price Is Right’ to Host Pet Adoption Week With a Brand-New Animal

The tradition continues! The Price Is Right will host Pet Adoption Week once again. This year, the game show features a brand new animal.

From April 27 to May 1, the longest-running game show will partner with Pasadena Humane during Pet Adoption Week. The organization stepped up during the January 2025 fires and rescued and cared for over 1,000 animals in the aftermath.

Each day during the week, host Drew Carey, along with announcer George Gray and models Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, and Devin Goda, will announce a new pet from the organization to promote pet adoption. The animals looking for their “fur-ever” homes include three dogs, a cat, and a bunny.

The animals featured in the clips were available to adopt during the taping last fall, but have all since been adopted. However, viewers are encouraged to contact their local shelters if they are looking to foster or adopt a furry friend.

The pets include a four-year-old boxer, Rosie, an 11-month-old tabby cat named Duchess, a four-year-old Akita, Max, a bunny named Hazel, and a seven-year-old German shepherd named Lady. Carey said he thinks Hazel is the first bunny The Price Is Right has ever featured.



The tradition began in 1981 after former host Bob Barker‘s wife died. He also encouraged viewers to get their pets spayed and neutered at the end of every show. Pet Adoption Week resumed in 2025 after the game show took a break from it in 2024.

In addition, on Sunday, April 19, The Price Is Right was a proud participant in Pasadena Humane’s Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run in Pasadena, California. The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run is one of Pasadena Humane’s biggest fundraisers each year, with proceeds helping to save the lives of thousands of animals in the community with programs such as foster care, kitten nursery, animal ICU, wildlife, and more.

George Gray served as host of the doggy costume contest at the event, with attendees also getting the chance to “come on down” and spin The Big Wheel for prizes.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+