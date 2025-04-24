This is one thing you don’t have to bet on. The Price Is Right is bringing back Pet Adoption Week. The game show shared an exclusive clip with TV Insider, showing off one of the pets that is up for adoption.

“Featuring pups from Los Angeles animal rescues looking for their forever homes, this special week features an adorable dog in every episode and encourages viewers to adopt or foster a pet from their local animal rescues and shelters,” according to the show’s logline.

Host Drew Carey and model James O’Halloran sat on the stage of The Price Is Right next to an adorable seven-year-old dog. “Hi, we’re celebrating Pet Adoption Week here at The Price Is Right,” Carey said.

“This is Rod,” he said, petting the dog. “And this is what’s his name? Everyday this week, we’ll introduce you to a sweet pup looking for their forever home. Who do you have there, James?”

“As, you mentioned, I’ve got Rod here,” O’Halloran said. “He’s seven years old, seventy-one pounds, mixed breed who thinks he’s a lap dog, apparently. After nearly a year at Wags and Walks Adoption Center, this handsome boy is still ready for adoption. So, if you’re interested in adopting or fostering a sweet boy like Rod, please reach out to your local shelter today.”

Rod is still available to adopt. If you are interested in him, please visit the Wags and Walks website. Coincidentally, the dog has the same name as Rod Roddy, who was the announcer on The Price Is Right from 1986 to 2003. When he came to Wags and Walks, Rod had a large ulcerated mass on his hind leg that needed immediate removal. He is healed now, but still had the scar from his surgery. He truly thinks he is a lap dog and will follow his owner around everywhere. Rod completed training including leash manners and other commands, and he is potty-trained. Rod is currently in a foster home, but is looking for his forever home.

As Carey asked announcer George Gray to announce the next contestant, the men continued to pet the dog.

Pet Adoption Week begins Monday, April 28 and goes until Friday, May 2. Tune into the game show all week at 11a/10c to see the adorable dogs up for adoption.

The tradition began in 1981 after host Bob Barker‘s wife died. He also encouraged viewers to get their pets spayed and neutered. The last time it took place was in December 2023.