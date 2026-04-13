What To Know Jamal Roberts made a major purchase nearly one year after winning American Idol.

He appeared on the show’s official podcast to give an update and advice to the Season 24 contestants.

Roberts beat John Foster to win Season 23 in 2025.

It’s been less than a year since Jamal Roberts was crowned the winner of American Idol Season 23, and his life has certainly changed a lot in the past 11 months. In addition to getting nominated for a Grammy at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Roberts also made a major life purchase.

“I just bought a house,” he recently told Danielle Fishel on the official American Idol podcast. “It’s on three acres of land, a four-bedroom, two-bath [house]. I’d seen it online, and I used to drive by it all the time and thought nothing of it. It’s a beautiful home, just never thought I’d be in it.”

Roberts revealed that he’s turning his last home into an Airbnb and noted that he might “leave all my precious memories in there, so maybe they can get more people to rent it to.”

The singer is a proud father of three. His youngest daughter was born amid his American Idol journey in 2025.

Now that nearly a year has gone by, Roberts confirmed that he’s “still chasing [his dream],” adding, “I want to go higher, want to get better, want to be in the spotlight as the American Idol winner. I’m holding myself up to that standard.” And as a Grammy-nominated artist, his next goal is becoming a Grammy winner, he confirmed.

As for his advice to the Season 24 contestants, Roberts said, “Drink plenty of water. Stay hydrated. Any downtime you have, let it be downtime. Rest your mind, rest your vocals, find your peace. Third, listen to the judges. Listen to the critiques, listen to what they’re saying. Take what they’re saying and use it in your next performance.”

He urged the hopefuls to not let the judges “change who you are, but just utilize what they say.” There are 11 artists left in the competition, but two will be eliminated during the April 13 episode.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC